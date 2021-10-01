BAKER, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity volleyball team fell to Greater Oregon League foe Baker in straight sets here Thursday, Sept. 30. The scores were 25-7, 25-7, 25-12.

Emma Leber finished the match with three kills and seven digs for the Pioneers (3-4 overall, 0-2 in the league) while teammate Darby Rhoads had three kills and an ace, and Madi Perkins added five assists and an ace.

"We knew tonight‘s game was going to be a tough one," Pioneers coch Lucy Deal said. "Baker is a very solid team. Although we lost, we did have some good things happen as well. I am very proud of our young freshman and sophomore that faced extremely talented hitters, and they never backed down."

The Pioneers next play Saturday, hosting Ontario for a match scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

