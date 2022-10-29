PALOUSE — DeSales quarterback Joe Baffney threw for three touchdowns, ran for two others, and intercepted two passes — one of which he returned 50 yards for a score — as the undefeated Irish posted a 76-8 victory over Garfield-Palouse in Southeast 1B football action on Friday, Oct. 28.
Jack Lesko caught touchdown passes of 14, 57 and 39 yards from Baffney. The first score came three minutes into the first quarter and the latter two unfolded in the second quarter.
Baffney ran for a 46-yard TD with 3:28 left in the first quarter, registered his pick-six at the 2:24 mark of the period, and scored on a 26-yard rush with 6:32 to go in the second quarter.
Diego Caso had a pair of 43-yard rushing touchdowns in the second quarter for the Irish. Teammates Sean Sollars and Connor Nunes added six-point runs of 30 and 16 yards, respectively.
"We didn't get off to a fast start, but the boys settled down and played decent football," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "
The Irish close out the regular season next Friday at Liberty Christian.
