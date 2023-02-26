ARLINGTON — Walla Walla High School, minus starting center Trey McKinney due to injury, hung with the host Eagles for most of its round of 16 game in the Class 3A state boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25.
But Arlington used a 19-11 fourth quarter to pull away from the stubborn Blue Devils for a 68-57 victory.
The Eagles will take a 19-5 record into round-of-12 action on Wednesday in the Tacoma Dome.
Wa-Hi ended its season 13-13 after losing for just the second time in six postseason games.
Four points from Dane Gardea, a 3 off the right hand of Ken Higgins, and two Cameron Carrara free throws kept the Blue Devils close early.
The Eagles led 13-9 after one quarter.
Wa-Hi's Kahiau Helm was the Blue Devils' most prosperous scorer in the second quarter. Helm, who averaged just two points per game in Wa-Hi's first five postseason contests, scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the second quarter and the underdog Blue Devils went to halftime down by just three, 30-27.
Higgins came alive in the third quarter and matched Helm's second-quarter effort. His eight points in the period kept Wa-Hi hopes alive.
The Blue Devils went to the fourth quarter down by only three, 49-46.
But Arlington's 13 treys in the game and 11-for-15 performance from the free throw line — 7-for-9 in the fourth quarter — was more than Wa-Hi could overcome.
Gardea followed Helm with 13 points for the Blue Devils and Higgins ended the night with 11.
Saturday's game was the last for Wa-Hi seniors Daniel Coram and Christopher Norris.
"I’m so proud of our guys," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "Our season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but they accomplished so much. All the ups and downs, they just continued to fight and work together and they went on an incredible run.
"All credit goes to them," Berg said. "They are an incredible group of guys that I enjoyed coaching each day. I’ll miss our seniors and know that our program is in a better position now because of their contributions."
