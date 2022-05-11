RITZVILLE — Pomeroy's boys team won at the 1B District 7&9 track and field meet, and DeSales' girls were second, here on Wednesday, May 11.
The Pirates' 103 points won for the boys, with the Irish boys 12th at 17 and Prescott 15th with six points.
DeSales' girls finished with 86 points, four behind Wilbur-Creston's first-place finish. Pomeroy's 37 was good for eighth.
The Pirates' Colton Slaybaugh won the boys 100 meters in 11.65, with teammate Sidney Bales second at 11.90.
Slaybaugh also won the long jump at 19-00.75.
Bales also placed second in the 200 in 24.75.
Pomeroy's 400 relay of Braedon Fruh, Bales, Tyler Slaybaugh and Colton Slaybaugh won in 46.10.
DeSales' Jadon Bingham finished second in the boys javelin at 152 feet, 8 inches, with the Pirates' Troy Steele third at 139-09.
Pomeroy's Colton Slaybaugh, Bales and Fruh placed 1-2-3 in the pole vault. Slaybaugh won at 14-04, with Bales and Fruh next at 12 feet.
On the girls side, DeSales' Emmalyne Jimenez had a personal-best 26.71 to win the 200 meters, as well as winning the 800 in 2:35.52.
The Irish's Morgan Thomas won the shot put at 36-05, and the discus at 125-09.
Pomeroy's Katie Boyer took first place in the pole vault at 8 feet even.
DeSales' Jimenez also finished second in the 1,600 meters in 5:44.30, and Irish teammate Sarah Auth was third with a PR of 6:03.93.
The Irish's Regina Nelson had a personal record of 15-06.5 to take second in the long jump.
DeSales' 800 relay of Izzie Parker, Heidi Scott, Helen Hellberg-Wilson and Jimenez came in third in the girls 800 relay in 1:53.71, and the Irish relay of Parker, Scott, Hellberg-Wilson and Auth placed third in the 1,600 in 4:43.33.
Next up is the 1B District 6(girls)/7/9 Championships at Ridgeline High in Liberty Lake, Wash., on May 20-21.
