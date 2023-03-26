COLLEGE PLACE — The second annual Hawk Invite track and field meet had College Place High host eight teams on Saturday, March 25.
La Grande's boys and girls both won the meet, with the host Hawks second.
On the girls side, the Tigers posted 212.5 points for the win, with College Place second at 111.5, River View third at 70.5, followed by DeSales 66, McLoughlin 62.5, Colfax 61, Elgin 58, Prescott 3 and Dayton-Waitsburg 2.
For the boys, La Grande scored 173 points to win, College Place had 117, River View 103, followed by Colfax 78.5, Mac-Hi 76.5, DeSales 33, Prescott 30.5, Elgin 15 and D-W 9.5.
In the boys 100 meters, College Place's Aiden Wolpert won with a time of 11.40, with Mac-Hi's Johnny Koklich second at 11.65.
The Hawks' Derek Jones came in fourth in 11.94, DeSales' Danny Freeman had a personal record 12.48 for sixth, Dayton-Waitsburg's Reuben Yutzy finished ninth in 12.58, and Mac-Hi's Giovanny Sandoval posted a PR of 12.63 to round out the top 10.
In the boys 200, Mac-Hi's Koklich won in 24.31, with Prescott's Jaime Escalante fifth with a PR of 25.43, Mac-Hi's Joe Gomez seventh with a PR of 26.35, and D-W's Hudson Reser (26.46) and Teegan Kenney were ninth and 10th.
College Place's Owen Salazar topped local athletes with a second-place finish in the 400 meters at 56.35, with Mac-Hi teammates Derek Antonson (59.77 and Alfredo Hernandez (PR, 1:00.10) in seventh and eighth, respectively, Hawk Cooper Bissell ninth (PR, 1:00.57) and Mac-Hi's Gio Perez 10th (PR, 1:01.64).
Pioneer David Hernandez won the boys 800 in 2:15.33, with DeSales' Levi Bingham third (2:18.42), Irish teammate Caleb Bingham sixth (PR, 2:29.73), Mac-Hi's Eusebio Salgado seventh (PR, 2:29.87) and College Place's Levi Harri eighth (PR, 2:31.54).
In the 1,600 meters, Hawks Zeke Durand (5:15.05) and Keenan Pewitt (PR, 5:24.95) placed second and third, respectively, followed by Mac-Hi's Salgado (PR, 5:31.03) and Emanuel Hernandez (PR, 5:31.78) fourth and fifth, DeSales' Carter Green sixth (5:33.13), and Hawks Drew Wipf (PR, 5:33.22) and Harri (PR, 5:34.45) seventh and eighth.
College Place's Jio Herrera had a PR of 10:17.28 to win the boys 3,200, with Hawks teammates Daman Burgener (11:50.71), Nathan Howton (PR, 11:51.73) and Isaiah Hawkins (12:07.75) placing third through fifth.
DeSales' Jason Guest had a PR of 19.12 to take fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, with Prescott's Salvador Ayala sixth (19.24) and Dayton-Waitsburg's Vaughn Walter (PR, 21.30) 10th.
Guest continued his hurdle competition with a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 49.38, with Tiger Ayala eighth (50.80) and teammate Noel Valle (PR, 1:03.08) in 10th.
In boys relays, Mac-Hi's 4x100 relay of Koklich, Sandoval, Tristan Sewell and David Hernandez were second in 47.34, College Place's 4x400 relay of Jones, Durand, Salazar and Wolpert won in 3:51.58, and CP's distance medley relay of Burgener, Howton, Pewitt and Wipf was second in 13:04.65.
In field events, Hawk Andrei Smith was second in the shot put (PR, 42 feet, 2 inches), with D-W's Yutzy sixth (PR, 36-02.75) and College Place's Joseph Arias 10th (PR, 34-03.50).
Hawks Smith (127-02) and Arias (PR, 95-07) placed second and ninth, respectively, in the boys discus, and Mac-Hi's Curtis Steele was 10th (93-11).
In the discus, College Place's Dawson Catlett finished third (PR, 119-02), with Mac-Hi's Raj SLngh (PR, 116-10), Gomez (PR, 115-02) and Antonson (114-05), fifth, sixth and seventh.
Dayton-Waitsburg's Walter finished fifth in the high jump at 5-feet-even, with College Place's Catlett turning in a PR of 5-feet for eighth.
The Hawks' Jones won the boys long jump (PR, 19-10.75), with Prescott's Escalante fourth (PR, 18-04), DeSales' Guest sixth (PR, 17-07.25), Mac-Hi's Sandoval seventh (PR, 17-04), and D-W's Kenney (17-00.50) and Mac-Hi's Gomez PR, 17-00.50) tied for eighth.
And in the boys triple jump, Mac-Hi's SLngh won with a PR of 36-08, followed by Prescott's Escalante in the second (PR, 35-0) and Ayala fourth (33-04.75), Pioneer Sandoval sixth (PR, 33-04.25), D-W's Tristan Rennaker seventh (32-08), Prescott's Vicente Garcia tied for eighth (PR, 32-03), and Mac-Hi's Gomez 10th (PR, 32-00).
In girls Hawk Invite action, College Place's Jenna Hill (PR, 13.80), Lucinda Weaver (PR, 14.05) and Katherine Prince (14.17) finished 2-3-4, respectively, in the 100 meters, with DeSales' Anniston Jimenez came in fifth (14.27) and the Hawks' Brooklyn Wilson eighth (14.42).
In the 200, College Place's Annie Watson came in fourth (31.02) and teammate Wilson was seventh (PR, 32.03).
Mac-Hi's Madi Perkins won the girls 400 in 1:09.68, with Dayton-Waitsburg's Marion Duncan finishing seventh (1:29.33).
The Hawks' Birtukan Durand had a PR of 2:50.36 to take third in the 800, and teammate Menara Toomey was sixth in the 1,600 in 6:44.35.
College Place's Chloe Svilich (15:00.18) and Alexis Fadness (15:26.22) were 5-6, respectively, in the 3,200.
In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Mac-Hi's Daisy Koklich was fifth (PR, 19.75), Prescott's Taylor Heffington came in ninth (21.54), and Dayton-Waitsburg's Alyssa Hollingsworth was 10th (PR, 21.83).
DeSales' Jimenez (PR, 52.09) won the 300 hurdles, Irish teammate Heidi Scott (54.21) was fourth, Mac-Hi's Koklich finished seventh (PR, 56.84), and CP's Prince eighth (57.17).
The Hawks' 4x100 relay of Wilson, Hill, Prince and Mya Adams finished second in 54.92, and DeSales' 4x200 relay of Jimenez, Scott, Helen Hellberg-Wilson and Regina Nelson won in 1:58.97, with College Place's relay of Weaver, Jenna Vinyard, Hannah Hutchison and Watson third in 2:04.91.
College Place's 4x400 relay of Prince, Durand, Watson and Weaver placed second in 4:47.03.
In field events, DeSales' Morgan Thomas won the shot put at 38-08.50, with Irish teamate second (PR, 32-10.50), College Place's Brooke Foertsch fourth (PR, 28-06.75), Mac-Hi's Star Badillo fifth (PR, 27-09.50) and CP's Isabell Neil seventh (PR, 26-00).
Thomas won another throwing event for the Irish in the discus at 115 feet, 9 inches, followed by the Pioneers' Badillo in second (PR, 90-04), and Hawks Neil (PR, 84-11) and Foertsch (81-10) in sixth and ninth, respectively.
In the javelin, Mac-Hi's Perkins (108-08) and Addy Brown (PR, 92-05) placed second and third, respectively, and College Place's Foertsch (PR, 63-10) was ninth.
The Hawks' Adams won the high jump at 5-feet-even, with teammates Weaver, Ruah Havens and Jera Bjornberg all tied for fifth with Mac-Hi's Lainie Ellis with jumps of 4-feet-even, and CP's Watson also jumped 4-00 for ninth.
College Place's Adams won the long jump at 16-06.75, teammate Hill was second (PR, 16-00), DeSales' Nelson placed fifth (14-05.25), Mac-Hi's Brown eighth (PR, 12-10.50), D-W's Hollingworth ninth (12-10.25), and Mac-Hi's Abi Perkins 10th (PR, 11-07.75.
And in the triple jump, Pioneer Madi Perkins finished third (28-05.50), DeSales' Hellberg-Wilson was fourth (PR, 28-04.75), Mac-Hi's Ellis fifth (25-06.25), and Pioneer Katelynn Martinez seventh (PR, 21-03.25).
"The Hawk track athletes had an amazing showing, with 31 Hawks making top- three podium visits," College Place coach Tim Hutchison said, "as well as winning the mix relay title for the second straight year. A few Hawks were even champs! Aiden Wolpert took first in the 100, Mya Adams took first in the high jump and long jump, Derek Jones took first in the long jump, and Jio Herrera took first in the 3,200."
College Place next goes to the Holder Relays on Saturday, Dayton-Waitsburg, Prescott and DeSales go to the River View Invite on Thursday, and Mac-Hi is slated to go to the Buck Track Classic on April 7.
