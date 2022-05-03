POMEROY — DeSales' girls, and Pomeroy's boys, both finished second at the District 9 1B League Team Championships track and field meet here on Tuesday, May 3.
"Our athletes finished off the regular season strongly in Pomeroy Tuesday afternoon," Irish coach Bowe Ebding said. "After sitting out the Walla Walla Legends Invite this past weekend due to an ankle injury, junior Morgan Thomas came out swinging and won the discus with a new school record of 130 feet, 10 inches, besting a mark that has stood since 1997. We were really just trying to get her back into a rhythm after missing last week and being the competitor that Morgan is, she took full advantage of the opportunity. That toss once again places her second currently among all levels in Washington state behind Hanford's Katelyn Gelston.
"Our girls team really stepped out of their comfort zone today and set themselves up for an exciting few weeks as we move into the postseason," he said. "Emmalyne Jimenez had another solid day for us, anchoring the 4x200, taking second in the 400 and winning the 200. Emmalyne's range has been a huge element to our team's success so far this season, scoring quality points in every event from the 200 through the 2-mile.
"Heidi Scott won the 300 hurdles and had a big PR in the shot put," Ebding said. "Sarah Auth put together a strong double in the 1,600 and 3,200, contributing team points.
"And lastly, our long jump crew of Regina Nelson, Helen Hellberg-Wilson and Lian Skaarup each either matched their lifetime bests or set new PRs.
On the men's side, Jadon Bingham and Ezra Scott set lifetime bests in the javelin."
The Irish will compete next at Ritzville on Wednesday, May 11, in a qualifying district championship meet.
DeSales' Jimenez won the girls 200 meters with a personal best time of 27.08, and also PRd for second place in the 400 in 1:03.
The Irish's Auth won the 3,200 with a PR of 13:45.65, and finished second in the 1,600 in 6:18.07.
DeSales' Scott won the girls 300 hurdles in 55.24
Irish freshman Hellberg-Wilson also PR'd in the girls 400 to take third in 1:09.74.
Prescott's Taylor Heffington won the girls 100 hurdles in 21.78, and took third in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 1:07.36.
Pomeroy's girls 400 relay of Beth Zimmerman, Katie Boyer, Michealle Debord and Haliee Brewer won in 56.95, andthe 1,600 relay of Zimmerman, Debord, Brewer and Boyer took second in 4:53.50.
DeSales' 800 relay of Izzie Parker, Scott, Nelson and Jimenez won in 1:58.22.
Pomeroy's Raelin Borley had a PR of 34 feet, 3 inches to win the girls shot put, with DeSales' Scott third at 28-09, a PR. Borley also was second in the javelin at 93-07.25.
DeSales' Thomas PR'd in the discus to win at 130-10, and the Pirates' Boyer won the pole vault at 8 feet even.
DeSales' Nelson was second in the long jump at 15-02.
On the boys side, Pomeroy's Colton Slaybaugh won the 100 meters with a PR of 11.64, with Tyler Slaybaugh third at 12.15.
Colton Slaybaugh won the 200 with a PR of 24.02.
The Pirates' Cash Copher finished second in the boys 1,600 in 5:54.30, with Prescott's Noel Valle turning in a PR of 6:15.80 for third.
DeSales' Levi Bingham PR'd to take third in the 3,200 in 12:22.87.
Prescott's Salvador Ayala had a personal best to place third in the 110 hurdles in 18.70.
DeSales' boys 1,600 relay of Jadon Bingham, Carter Green, Ezra Scott and Levi Bingham won in 4:05.13.
Jadon Bingham won the javelin with a PR throw of 157-02.
Pomeroy's Colton Slaybaugh and Braeden Fruh finished 1-2 in the pole vault at 14 feet even and 12-06, respectively.
Colton Slaybaugh also won the long jump with a PR of 19-07, with Prescott's Ayala third at 16-05.5.
And the Pirates' Trevin Walton had a PR to place third in the triple jump at 34-06.5.
DeSales' girls placed second as a team with 105.5 points, with Pomeroy fifth at 69.5 and Prescott sixth at 19.
Pomeroy's boys finished second with 125 points, with DeSales sixth at 40 and Prescott seventh with 29.
Pomeroy's Troy Steele was second in the shot put at 38-02, as well as second in the javelin at 126-01.
