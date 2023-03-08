High school spring sports around the Walla Walla Valley began practices last week for the upcoming seasons of baseball, softball, track and field, golf, tennis and soccer.
Walla Walla High gets action underway with the Walla Walla Jamboree at the Blue Devil track at noon on Saturday, with Dayton-Waitsburg, DeSales and College Place among the teams competing.
Wa-Hi's softball team hosts University at Murr Field, while the Blue Devil boys soccer team hosts Kamiakin, on Saturday afternoon.
On Monday, Weston-McEwen's softball team heads to Enterprise.
The TigerScot baseball team goes to Stanfield, Pomeroy baseball has Liberty-Spangle in town and Wa-Hi hosts Pendleton for a baseball twin bill, on Tuesday afternoon, along with Pomeroy softball hosting Liberty-Spangle, Weston-McEwen softball at College Place and Pendleton at Wa-Hi.
College Place's boys soccer team gets in on spring action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Wahluke, and the Blue Devils resume play at Southridge at 7 p.m.
Prep golf tees off with the Blue Devil Invite at the Walla Walla Country Club, with DeSales taking part, on Tuesday morning, and tennis play begins with Weston-McEwen at Arlington and Pasco at Wa-Hi on Tuesday afternoon.
Other schools and sports get underway in the coming weeks.
