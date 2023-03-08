Weather Alert

A band of moderate to heavy snowfall is moving across the Blue Mountains of Oregon up into Washington this evening. Overall accumulations remain on the lighter side as this band moves across, around or less than 1-2 inches, but is limiting visibilities and causing difficult travel as it lifts northwards. Some rain may mix into snowfall in the lower elevations and foothills including locations such as Walla Walla, but accumulating snowfall is unlikely due to warmer temperatures and ground conditions.