Pomeroy's Chase Caruso carded an 86 at the Wine Valley Invite on Wednesday, April 28, to lead local golfers.
Caruso's teammate Brady Bott recorded an 89, and Jeff Slusser a 99.
Host DeSales was led by Jack Lesko's 93, Frankie Worden shot 96, followed by Franklin Magnaghi 99, Tim Gogl 107, Eli Hurwitz 108, Jake Buratto 113, Robert Rochester 114, Danny Freeman 121 and Lucas Nelson 127.
For the Irish girls, Lauren Williams carded 121 and Erin Beck 136.
"(It was a) great day, perfect weather," Irish coach Lon Olson said. "Lot of firsts! Frankie Worden, Tim Gogl, Eli Hurwitz and Lauren Williams all (had their) best ever 18-hole scores."
McLoughlin's Michael Kain led the Pioneers at 94, with Andrew Lewis 96, Noah Norton and Mark Quist 100, and Hunter Brown 106.
DeSales next goes to the district match at the Prospector course at Suncadia in Cle Elum on Tuesday, May 4.