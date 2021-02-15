Area high school athletes, coaches and athletic directors got much desired news on Sunday, as the South Central health region was designated in Phase 2.
That decision allows for competition among traditional fall sports deemed moderate and high risk, including football, volleyball, girls soccer and girls swimming.
Cross country, considered a low-risk sport, was cleared to begin competing in Phase 1.
On Thursday, the South Central region remained in Phase 1 after Gov. Jay Inslee moved all others into Phase 2.
On Sunday, a reporting mistake on COVID-19 numbers at Providence St. Mary in Walla Walla was fixed to allow the region to move into Phase 2.
Athletic directors in the Walla Walla Valley were busy rescheduling fall sports on Monday.
Walla Walla High's cross country meet against Kamiakin and Pasco in Richland slated for last Saturday was to be the first prep competition in 11 months, but was postponed not by COVID-19 issues but winter weather.
Now, the Blue Devils are set to host a Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Mill Creek Sportsplex this Saturday.
Wa-Hi athletic director Dirk Hansen said in an email on Monday that all MCC athletics except for football are now set to begin competing on Feb. 23.
The Blue Devil football team, originally scheduled to host Hanford at Borleske Stadium this Friday, now is set to head to Southridge on Feb. 26.
The move to Phase 2 is effective immediately, but the loss of three days before the move from Phase 1, and canceled practices due to weather, are leading to rescheduling of most sports.
But the news was welcomed by local administrators.
"This is very exciting news for many reasons, especially for our students participating in athletics and activities!!!!" College Place athletic director Kenneth James said in an emailed message to Hawks students and families on Monday afternoon.
"Phase 2 allows ALL CPHS FALL SPORTS to now have competitions with other teams! That being said, due to the delay of a couple days with the error in metrics, weather issues and some practice cancellations we have had to make some changes to our games schedules. We are now targeting some competitions for certain sports beginning later this week on a case by case basis," his message read.
James said a possible football jamboree on Saturday in Connell is under consideration.
Traditional spring sports seasons are scheduled to begin in Washington on March 15, and winter sports season are slated to start April 26.
In Oregon, fall sports begin Feb. 22, spring sports April 5, and winter sports on May 10.