POMEROY — The Pirates boys topped the standings of the District 9 1B League Meet No. 2 they hosted on Wednesday, April 14.
Pomeroy's girls finished runner-up to Oakesdale.
The Pirate boys' 113.5 points won the meet, with DeSales sixth with 52 and Prescott seventh at 46.
Oakesdale's girls tallied 121 points, with Pomeroy second with 85.
DeSales finished fifth with 58, and Prescott seventh with 15.
On the boys' side, DeSales' Lucas Hicks won the 100-meters in 12.05, a season best. Pomeroy's Nicholas Vendeland was third in 12.84, a personal best.
The Pirates' Trevin Walton won the 400-meters in 1:08.67, a personal record..
Irish senior Patrick Jones was second in the 1,600-meters in 5:16.29, a PR.
In the boys 300-meter hurdles, Prescott's Salvador Ayala was second with a PR of 52.46.
Pomeroy's 400 relay of Braedon Fruh, Vendeland, Tyler Slaybaugh and Colton Slaybaugh won in 49.79.
In field events, Pirates junior Troy Steele won the shot put with a PR of 40 feet, 2 inches, with teammate David Trejo third at 26-03.
In discus, Pomeroy's Steele won at 102-06, with Prescott's Antonio Hernandez second at 101-11, and Steele took the javelin with a throw of 127-04, with Prescott's Hernandez third at 110-06.
The Pirates dominated the pole vault, with Colton Slaybaugh first at 12-feet-even, Logan Ledgerwood second at 11-06, and Fruh third with a PR of 11-feet-even.
Irish senior Hicks won the boys long jump at 18-01.5.
On the girls' side, Pomeroy's Raelin Borley had a PR of 14.96 in the 100-meters, good for third.
DeSales sophomore Emmalyne Jimenez was runner-up in the 200 in 29.19, and won the 400 in 1:03.45, both personal bests.
In field events, DeSales' Morgan Thomas won the shot put at 33-09, a PR, with Pomeroy's Borley third at 28-09 followed by Prescott's Jena Rowlette fourth in 26-02 and Tigers teammate Angeles Ayala fifth at 24-02.
The Irish's Thomas also won the discus at 102-04.
The Pirates had three of the top five finishers in the javelin, with Ashlee Pemberton second at 89-06, Borley third at 82-03, and Jadence Gingerich fourth at 77-04.5.
Prescott's Ayala finished fifth at 74-04.
In the high jump, Pomeroy's Haliee Brewer was second at 4-02, with teammate Katie Cook third at 3-08.
Katie Boyer earned first-place points for the Pirates, winning the pole vault at 7-01.
DeSales' Regina Nelson and Thomas finished third and fourth in the long jump at 13-05.5 and 13-01.5, respectively.