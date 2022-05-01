Walla Walla High's boys track and field team won the Blue Devils Legends Invitational, and the girls finished third, on the Wa-Hi track on Saturday, April 30.
College Place and DeSales also took part in the invite.
"We had a great day!" Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. "I'm so proud of our kids for having two terrific meets in 48 hours (following Thursday's Mid-Columbia Conference meet against Hanford and Richland). It's really hard to have back-to-back meets and keep raising the bar, but our kids never cease to amaze me! We are looking for consistency on days like this and we sure got it!"
Wa-Hi's Dash Sirmon won the boys javelin at 200 feet, 4 inches, with teammate Christopher Norris second at 169-02, and Sirmon won the long jump at 22-05, a personal best.
The Blue Devil 400 relay of Caleb Morehead, Dane Gardea, Isaiah Roberson and Diego Jaques won in 43.54.
Jaques was also second in the long jump at 21-07.
Gardea also won the high jump at 6-02.
Sirmon also finished second in the discus at 147-06, with Edward Vu in third at 143-07.
Vu also placed placed second in the shot put at 46-10.
Morehead finished second in the 100 meters in 11.44, with Gardea third with a personal record of 11.62, and Morehead was third in the 200 in 23.63.
Jake Hisaw placed second in the 110 hurdles in 15.71, with College Place's Eli Durand fifth at 16.85.
Blue Devil Liam Bergevin took third in the 800 in 2:07.
Also for College Place, the boys 3,200 relay of Joshua Courtney, Conner Hawkins, Zeke Durand and Jio Herrera won in 8:50.83.
On the girls side, DeSales' Emmalyne Jimenez won the 800 in 2:27.3.
Blue Devil Whitney Griffith won the discus with a PR of 118-09, and teammate Crystal Kelly won the javelin with a throw of 117-09.
Wa-Hi's Ashlyn Nielsen was second in the 100 in 13.01, and was third in the 200 in 27.75.
The Blue Devils' Talia Billingsley was second in the 300 hurdles in 49.98, and teammate Jennifer Huntsman was third in 50.47.
Wa-Hi's 400 relay of Ashlyn Nielsen, Jailyn Davenport, Cami Martin and Huntsman placed second in 50.42.
Blue Devil Carly Martin had a PR of 1:00.9 to take third in the 400, Cami Martin was third with a PR in the triple jump at 34-04, and Huntsman was third in the long jump with a PR of 16-03.5.
"I don't know if there was truly a 'stand-out' performance today, but we had some kids with BIG lifetime bests," Hisaw said his Blue Devil team. "Christopher Norris in the javelin, Carly Martin and Ava Nelson in the 400, Cami Martin in the high jump and triple jump. They truly stepped up today and were fantastic! They just work their tails off and I'm so proud of them!
"I was also just thrilled with our boys and girls 4x100 relay," he said. "I really put some pressure on these kids Thursday, we changed some things and they truly responded like the competitors I knew they were! Both relays ran season bests, and now are in the top five of the 3A state rankings.
"Diego Jacquez, Jake Hisaw, Ashlyn Nielsen, Eddie Vu, Camden McCullaugh, Talia Billinglsey, Caleb Morehead, Jenna Huntsman, Macy Eggart, Andrew Thomas, Jack Wanichek, Jailyn Davenport, Logan Ashbeck and Liam Bergevin are also really in a good groove!" Hisaw said. "They are performing at a really high level and are so consistent. They are still improving and are only going to keep getting better!
"I'm proud of our event winners today," he said. "Anytime you win an invite, it's a really big deal. And we had some really good teams here today. But Dash Sirmon (boys javelin and long jump), Whitney Griffith (girls discus), Lucy Kelly (girls javelin) and Dane Gardea (boys high jump) all were terrific today!
"I'm so appreciative and proud of our kids that didn't compete today," Hisaw said. "We asked them to help out in shifts to help mark the throws, pull tape, rake our pits, move hurdles, and more. It's these kids that make our program so special! I truly mean that. Our kids volunteer their time for our program because they care about it and want to do their best for it! I'm so proud of them and THEY are the epitome of what the Big Blue Train is all about. Being selfless leaders and giving back!"
Wa-Hi's boys won the invite with 161 points, with College Place eighth at 29 and DeSales 12th with four.
The Blue Devil girls were third with 120.5 points, with College Place tied for ninth with 13 points and DeSales 11th with 10.
DeSales next has the District 9 1B League championships at Pomeroy on Tuesday, while College Place goes to Wapato for the South Central Athletic Conference meet No. 4 on Wednesday, and Wa-Hi hosts the MCC meet No. 4 on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.