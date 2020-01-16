RENTON, Wash. — Two local prep athletes were named Washington Interscholastic Activities Association WIAA/Wendy's Athlete of the Week winners for Jan. 5-11 on Wednesday.
Walla Walla Valley Academy senior basketball player Aaron Pollard is a Knights co-captain and led his team to three league victories, with a double-double in each game.
He finished the week with 49 points, 35 rebounds, nine blocks, and averaged 16 points, 11.7 rebounds, and three blocks per contest.
The senior anchored a defense that gave up 35 points per game and held opponents to 24% shooting.
Pomeroy senior basketball player Maddy Dixon helped the Pirates knock off Touchet, 43-24, with a double-double.
She led the way with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed 11 boards.