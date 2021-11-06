KELSO, Wash. — AnnMarie Hallan earned a spot at state as Walla Walla High School swimmers and divers competed here Nov. 5-6 in the district championships.
Hallan qualified for state, which will be Nov. 12-13 in Federal Way, Wash., by placing second in diving here.
She edged her teammate, Elliot Zanes, by less than a point.
"This is the first season that we've had divers compete at districts and thus the first time we've had divers qualify for state," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "We are grateful to our incredible volunteer dive coach Jamie Coburn and to Walla Walla University for giving us access to their diving well and gym."
Wa-Hi had 17 girls competing here, and first-day swimming preliminaries saw 10 of them advance to Saturday finals with the top two qualifying for state.
As a team, the Blue Devils ended up third out of nine.
The 200-meter Blue Devils medley relay of Alana Miller, Lauren Adams, Abi Guest and Audra Zanes placed fifth.
Lani Nunez placed ninth, Audra Zanes 11th in the 200 freestyle.
Abu Guest was fifth, Ciera Griggs sixth in the 200 individual medley.
Emmalyne Gonzales was sixth in the 50 freestyle.
Alana Miller was fifth, Abi Guest eighth in the 100 butterfly.
Emmalyne Gonzales was fifth, Lani Nunez 12th in the 100 freestyle.
Wa-Hi then had Ciera Griggs fifth, Audra Zanes ninth, Anna-Sofia Foster 10th, Viva Berkey 11th, and Lindsay West 12th in the 500 freestyle.
The 200 freestyle relay was fifth.
Alana Miller placed fifth, Mary Kennedy 19th in the 100 backstroke.
Viva Berkley was 11th in the 100 breaststroke.
The 400 freestyle relay placed fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.