MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys soccer team got its fourth straight shutout win here Wednesday, Sept. 29, with a 5-0 rout of Greater Oregon League rival La Grande.
Angel Castillo tallied a hat trick for the Pioneers (5-2 overall, 2-0 in the league), with teammates Sean Molina and Giovanny Sandoval also scoring goals, and Mac-Hi keeper Danny Gonzalez kept La Grande quiet.
The last two weeks have seen Mac-Hi win all four of its games, outscoring Prescott, Umatilla, Ontario and La Grande a combined 21-0.
"Overall, great game," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said Wednesday. "We had a good flow, moving the ball all over the field and actually making things happen. That is a great sign things are finally coming together for us."
The Pioneers look to continue their dominating play Wednesday, Oct. 6, when they head to Baker for a 5 p.m. showdown.
They crushed La Grande.
Alex Zavala finished with three assists, and Molina made two while the Pioneers controlled the action.
"We definitely have a good chemistry on our midfield with Angel Castillo, Almikar Garcia, Sean Molina, and Romario Garcia," coach Garcia said. "Our defense is pretty solid as well. We had only one senior playing today, Leonardo Rodriguez, our sweeper, who did great covering for his teammates."
The Pioneers may have been the home team, but with only five of their 15 regular season games happening here, coach Garcia said they still needed some time acquainting themselves to the Grove Complex.
"We played against the La Grande Tigers on a field we haven’t played at all this year," he said. "We (haven't) been playing at a the new Grove Complex, so this change to Shockman field got us a bit off. It took the boys a little while to get used to it."
