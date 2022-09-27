BAKER — Angel Castillo and Gio Sandoval scored two goals apiece to lead the once-beaten McLoughlin High School boys soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Weiser, Idaho, in non-conference action on Monday, Sept. 26, at the Baker Sports Complex.
Almikar Garcia also talled for the now 7-1 Pioneers.
Romario Garcia had two assists in the contest, while Castillo and Joe Gomez contributed one apiece.
Mac-Hi scored twice in the first half and three more times post-intermission.
Mac-Hi's next match is Thursday at Riverside.
