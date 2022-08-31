MILTON-FREEWATER — Angel Castillo scored all five goals for McLoughlin High School's varsity boys soccer team while Danny Gonzalez recorded a shutout with six saves Tuesday, Aug. 30, and the 2022 Pioneers opened their season with a 5-0 victory over Pendleton in a non-league match.
Giovanny Sandoval assisted Castillo on one of his goals in the explosive opener.
"We had a few one-on-one situations where our strikes couldn’t finish them through the whole game, but Castillo got on fire and got the job done," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said.
The Pioneers next play Thursday, Sept. 1, hosting Riverside for an Eastern Oregon League match starting around 6 p.m.
"It should be a good game," coach Garcia said.
Tuesday's season opener saw the Pioneers overcome tough conditions.
"On a very hot day, trying to play together is not easy," coach Garcia said. "We figured out and played a much better second half. I could sense some nervous players. Of course, that's normal.
"But once they stated playing and finding the pockets and making runs, things worked a lot better. We have to find our style of play, yet, but that comes with games and practices.
"We had a few players doing good things for us. On defense, Jose Gomez and Angel Alvarez made great runs. In the midfield, Angel Castillo, Almikar Garcia, Romario Garcia and Johan Banderas did a great job holding the ball and making plays."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.