BENTON CITY, Wash. — Andrei Smith won both his matches in the 195-pound weight class for College Place High School's wrestling squad Thursday, Jan. 27, and teammate Parker Hodgen went 1-1 in his 170 bouts as the Hawks wrapped up their regular season with a three-team meet at Kiona-Benton High.
The Hawks also had Ethan Parker (138), Clark Fairbanks (145) and Israel Preciado (220) competing. Each wound up falling to their opponents.
"The Hawks come shorthanded again due to illness," coach Mike Holden said.
They are scheduled to next compete Feb. 5 in Toppenish, Wash., at the district championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.