YAKIMA — The second round of state high school track-and-field championships had plenty of highlights featuring Walla Walla Valley participants Friday, May 26, at Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A, 2B and 1B meets held in Yakima at Eisenhower High.
College Place High School sophomore Andrei Smith bested the 1A Boys Discus with his throw covering 155 feet even, almost six feet beyond the runner-up.
Meanwhile, teammate Mya Adams placed sixth for College Place in the girls long jump with her 16-8.75. Bear Creek's Braelyn Baker bested the event with her 17-5.25.
Another state title went to DeSales Catholic School senior Morgan Thomas as she bested the 1B Girls Shot Put with her 42 feet and two inches, more than six feet beyond the runner-up.
The 1B Girls Pole Vault had second place go to Pomeroy senior Katie Boyer as she cleared nine feet even, a foot over teammate Carmen Fruh in fifth place. Willapa Valley's Lauryn McGough bested the event at 12-03.
Friday also saw Makiah Stepper placed in two events for Walla Walla Valley Academy.
Stepper placed sixth in the 2B Girls Long Jump with her 16-1.75 while Okanogan's Aleena Lafferty won on a 17-1.25.
The WWVA senior also placed seventh in the pole vault with her 8-06. Rainier's Ella Marvin bested the event with her 9-09.
