TOPPENISH, Wash. — Illnesses limited College Place High School's wrestling team to only five kids Thursday, Jan. 13, but they battled at a meet in Toppenish.
Andrei Smith won his lone match in the 195-pound weight class for the Hawks, teammate Ezequiel Martinez went 1-1 in 160, and Israel Preciado was 1-1 in 285.
The Hawks also got Josh Courtney to work a couple of matches in 132, as well as Clark Fairbanks in 145. Both went 0-2.
"Hawks go short handed do to illness but competed well," coach Mike Holden said.
The Hawks are next scheduled to wrestle Jan. 20, hosting a South Central Athletic Conference meet starting at 6 p.m.
"Hopefully we get everyone back next week healthy and ready for our home mix/match," Holden said.
