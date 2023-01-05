TOPPENISH, Wash. — Andrei Smith and Ethan Parker each pinned an opponent for College Place High School's wrestling team Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Toppenish High, as the Hawks competed in duals against both Toppenish and Naches Valley.
Smith and Parker flattened their opponents against Naches Valley, which also forfeited a match but still edged the Hawks in a 24-18 score.
The Hawks tallied one victory against Toppenish, falling in a 78-6 loss despite Smith taking his match in a scoring decision.
Next, the Hawks travel Saturday, Jan. 7, to Warden.
