PASCO — Walla Walla High junior golfer Alison Scruggs led the Blue Devil girls with a 92 and is tied for 7th place individually after the first day of the Mid-Columbia Conference-Greater Spokane League District 8 Championship at Sun Willows Golf Course on Monday, May 15.
Wa-Hi sat in third place after the opening round.
The second round is being played Tuesday.
Blue Devil senior Emerson Schulke shot a 96 and sits in a tie for 13th.
"The District tournament is always set up a bit tougher," Wa-Hi coach Bill Howard said. "The tees were back and the rough is pretty long at Sun Willows.
"We tried to keep things low key going in, but sometimes it's hard not to think about making it to State," he said. "We played OK on Day 1 and still have a shot at advancing. If we can just relax and play like we have most of the season, we have a good shot at getting through."
Southridge senior Jillian Hui had the low score of the day with a 3-over-par 75 to lead by one shot over Mia Bontrager of Mount Spokane.
The top three teams and the top six individuals not on the top three teams advance to State.
