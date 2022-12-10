PRESCOTT — Touchet's high school varsity boys basketball team won its Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division matchup Saturday, Dec. 10, in Prescott, as the Redhawks knocked off the Tigers in a 64-14 defeat.
Alexis Gonzalez finished the night with a game-high 19 points for the Redhawks (2-1 overall, 1-1 in the league) while teammate Dallon Huntley added 15 points, and Thad Krumbah had 6 as Brayon Orozco, Jose Rincon, Grayson Zessin and Hayden Kincaid each tallied 5, and Owen Godinez chipped in 4.
They went to halftime up 46-9 and cruised the rest of the way
"We were able to establish control early in this game and able to get everybody some quality minutes," Redhawks coach Scott Pumphrey said.
The Redhawks next play Tuesday, Dec. 13, as they host Helix with the opening tip scheduled around 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Tigers return to action Thursday, Dec. 15, when they host DeSales starting around 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers look to bounce back from a rough season opener Saturday against Touchet.
Esteban Sanchez led the Tigers with 8 points while teammate Patrick Erwin added 6.
They combined to make five baskets, four from 3-point range.
