MILTON-FREEWATER — Alex Sandoval scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds and made two steal for McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team in Greater Oregon League action Saturday, Jan. 29, as the Pioneers defeated Ontario in a 59-41 victory.
Isaac Earls added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Pioneers (3-9 overall, 2-2 in the league).
"We did a good job of being patient against their zone," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "The key tonight was we had 19 assists on 24 made field goals."
The Pioneers are scheduled to next play Tuesday, Feb. 1, when they host Nixyaawii with the opening tip around 7:30 p.m.
"We are getting some players back and healthy," Crittenden said. "Hopefully we have a solid run to finish out the season."
