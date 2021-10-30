JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen runner Alex McIntyre enjoyed a banner day Friday, Oct. 29, during the Class 1A/2A District 3 cross country championships at the Seventh Avenue Complex.
McIntyre earned his second state championship berth in as many seasons by completing the 5,000 meter course in 16 minutes, 33.9 seconds.
The TigerScots' EvaLena Lieuallen was one of five W-M girls out of six total that posted season-best times. Lieuallen was her team's best finisher in 22:28.7, good for 22nd place.
"Alex ran a great race, knocking 10 seconds off his previous best time," W-M coach Jeremy Dobos said. "Our district is tough. Alex's time would have won in two of the other district championships. I'm really proud that his efforts have paid off.
"Can't say enough about (the) ladies," Dobos said. "They've continued to improve meet after meet all season long. Looking forward to next season, and seeing where that growth takes us."
