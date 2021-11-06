EUGENE — Alex McIntyre placed seventh for Weston-McEwen's high school cross country team here Saturday, Nov. 6, at the state championship race.
"Alex had a great race today," TigerScots coach Jeremy Dobos said. "He ran the entire race with the eventual third and fourth place finishers, who were both from our district. He left it all out there on that course today, eventually finishing in seventh place.
"Our district showed up today. Six of the top 10 individuals, and two of the top three team, were from District 3.
"Alex had one heck of a season. He finished in the top seven in all but one of his races this year. It was pretty great to see him cap it off with a state medal. Proud of this young man his success was no fluke, he put in a lot of sweat and miles to get here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.