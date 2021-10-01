PRESCOTT — Prescott's high school boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 over Orofino here Thursday, Sept. 30.
Adrian Rubio and Jonathan Gonzalez each tallied a hat trick for the Tigers (6-4 record), Eduardo Valdovinos added their other goal, and Prescott keeper Ivan Martinez made four saves in recording the shutout.
Rubio scored the first goal around the three-minute mark, and the Tigers never looked back.
They next play Saturday in Yakima at Riverside Christian, starting at noon.
