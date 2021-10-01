PRESCOTT — Prescott's high school boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 over Orofino here Thursday, Sept. 30.

Adrian Rubio and Jonathan Gonzalez each tallied a hat trick for the Tigers (6-4 record), Eduardo Valdovinos added their other goal, and Prescott keeper Ivan Martinez made four saves in recording the shutout.

Rubio scored the first goal around the three-minute mark, and the Tigers never looked back.

They next play Saturday in Yakima at Riverside Christian, starting at noon.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments