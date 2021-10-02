YAKIMA — A goal in the 75th minute by Adrian Rubio lifted Prescott's high school boys soccer team to its fourth straight victory with a 1-0 win over Riverside Christian here Saturday, Oct. 2.
Tigers goalie Ivan Martinez made four saves to record his second straight shutout. He also had four saves at home Thursday in their 7-0 win over Orofino.
But the Riverside Christian game was a nailbiter to the final whistle.
"Great road win for us," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said Saturday. "Never easy here, and we only dressed 10 players today for various reasons. The guys hung in there. Our defense stood tall today to keep a clean sheet. Real proud of them."
The Tigers (7-4 record) will next play Tuesday afternoon in College Place against Walla Walla Valley Academy with their match schedule to start at 4 p.m.
They look to stay hot, and few team would want to face Prescott right now.
Their win Thursday featured Rubio and Jonathan Gonzalez each tallying a hat trick, and Eduardo Valdovinos adding their other goal.
Rubio scored the first goal around the three-minute mark, and the Tigers never looked back.
