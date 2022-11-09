Walla Walla High School has two recently graduated football student-athletes, Aaren Lindsey and Aden Goodwin, now at Western Oregon University.
A year after finishing their days as Blue Devils with stellar play — coaches in the Mid-Columbia Conference recognized both as all-stars following their senior season— Lindsey and Goodwin are representing Wa-Hi at the collegiate level.
"Aaren and Aden were definitely big factors in everything we did last year on the football team," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. "It's super great to be able to see those not only go play college football, but they're getting to go play college football for the same program."
Not only are Lindsey and Goodwin still teammates — both having traded their Wa-Hi jerseys and helmets for the red at Western Oregon — they join three other former Blue Devils from the 2021 team now in collegiate programs.
Wa-Hi also has Jake Humphrey now at Montana Western, Kamron Shields at Pacific (Oregon) and Camden McCollaugh at Simpson College (Iowa).
"It's super great seeing them going to play college football and getting their college education — that's obviously No. 1: Get the education," Lupfer said. "But it's great to have them go play."
Lindsey and Goodwin have become Wolves while taking their introduction to college football in Monmouth, Ore.
Western Oregon joined them another 22 recruits, most from California and Oregon.
"This class is very talented and features a lot of strengths throughout the lineup," Wolves coach Arnie Ferguson stated. "Not only do we have a solid group of in-state athletes, but we were able to get several commits from Washington and California.
"Each year's class is different, but I feel that the football staff did a great job of having a very well-rounded class with size and speed to help us compete in the Lone Star Conference."
Lindsey, with a 6-foot-2 and 187-pound frame, was an All-MCC second team defensive back his last year with the Blue Devils.
Considering which college to take his skills, Lindsey smiled, saying the red jerseys at WOU were a big factor in his decision to play there.
"Oh man, I'm loving it," Lindsey said, with plans of studying exercise science for a possible career in physical therapy.
Lindsey has also been taking a tough introductory course in college football.
But he mentioned the coaching staff at WOU has helped him stay confident.
"Everyone here was the dude at their school," Lindsey said. "This is a whole other game. There's been a lot to learn, details you never used to think about.
"But we have some really good chemistry here. And we have a lot of really good coordinators."
Goodwin, a lineman standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 281 pounds, also earned All-MCC second team honors for Wa-Hi last year.
But getting started in college football, Goodwin found himself at ground zero.
Help comes from having Lindsey, a classmate from Wa-Hi, joining him at WOU.
Lindsey and Goodwin, like many first-year student-athletes, are sitting out of games this season to save a year of eligibility while further developing their skills.
"I was very nervous our first week," Goodwin said. "It's a big jump from being the biggest guy on the field to being a little freshman. But it's good to have a friend here. I'm having a blast.
"It's definitely been a relief knowing you're not alone," he added. "It's nice that there's someone else going through a similar experience, someone you can talk to and ask questions."
Football consumes a lot of his time, but Goodwin also has his priorities on life after college.
Academics were a big reason he chose WOU.
"I've enrolled in cybercrime investigation and law enforcement," Goodwin said. "I was thinking about possible jobs, and I've always like computers. When I saw that one, it looked like the most interesting course. It's actually pretty exciting."
In the meantime, the work of growing into a college football player is a daunting task.
Lupfer is proud to have several other Wa-Hi representatives in the collegiate ranks.
Humphrey has followed in his mother, father, uncle, aunt and grandfather: all are all Montana Western athletics almuni.
A 5-foot-9, 180-pound bulldozer, Humphrey earned All-MCC honors as both a running back and linebacker last year.
He intends to study business while joining a formidable Bulldogs program.
"I am very proud of the class that we have put together," Bulldogs coach Ryan Nourse said. "Our staff did an excellent job of bringing in student-athletes with competitive, personal, and academic character.
"I believe in several years Bulldog football will reap the rewards of this class on the field and see the immediate results in the classroom and community."
Shields has gone to Pacific as a 6-2, 190-pound tight end with a major in education.
His brother, Kooper, is kicking and punting on the Wa-Hi varsity for the second year in a row.
McCollaugh has already seen playing time at Simpson a year after making All-MCC for Wa-Hi.
The 6-4, 240-pound defensive lineman has made three tackles and assisted on five others for the Storm.
A member of the National Honor Society while at Wa-Hi, he is now majoring in exercise science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.