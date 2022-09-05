WA-HI
Head coach: Christina Dove, third season
2021: Qualified for the Class 3A state tournament.
Key losses: Jade Ilaoa, OH; Emma McGuire, RS; Becky Merca, S; Mya Wood, L.
Key returners: Sidney McCauley, MB/OH; Lauryn Bergevin, DS/L; Eden Glaus, OH; Kasey Wegner, MB; Sofia Glaus, S; Jailyn Davenport, S/RS.
Coach's comments: "We have a great group of athletes that are setting the bar high for our season. We have a solid group of returners in addition to adding some new faces that are all ready to compete at a high level. It's great to have a team that works hard in practice, and genuinely enjoys spending time in the gym.
"Our goal is to be even faster and stronger this year and we are working hard to get there." — Christina Dove
MAC-HI
Head coach: Kassidy Ruiz, first season
2021: Finished 2-4 in league and 9-11 overall.
Key losses: Emma Leber, MB; Darby Rhoads, OH.
Key returners: Addy Brown, S; Lainie Ellis, OH.
Coach's comments: "We have a young team this year with only four upper classmen on varsity. Our team has a lot of drive and potential to do great things this season. I am excited for what we can bring to the court." — Kassidy Ruiz
COLLEGE PLACE
Head coach: Angie Potts, fifth season
2021: Class 1A state qualifier; district runner-up; won South Central Athletic Conference East Division. Finished 8-0 in league and 18-4 overall.
Key losses: Maeve Thompson, Hollie Christensen, Jayden Zamora, Megan Foertsch, Allison Scruggs.
Key returners: Wren Dawson, Jenna Hill, Zoe Hardy, Grace Casagrande, Mya Adams, Chloe Delgadillo, Marissa Long, Mia Ferraro, Elliot Dawson.
Coach's comments: "We're really excited for the 2022 season. We have a really strong group of returning players who have been working hard since the end of the state tournament last year. They've got some big goals and the ability to achieve them." — Angie Potts
WESTON-McEWEN
Head coach: Shawn White, 20th season
2021: Tied for third in league. Missed state by one place.
Key losses: Madison Shell, RS; Kelsey Stewart, MH; Charli King, S/RS.
Key returners: Lily Lindsey, OH; Genevieve Robinson, MH; Lirian Holden, DS; Addie Perkins, S; Luna Dennent, OH; Kylie Thornton, DS; Delaynee Angell, OH/RS.
Coach's comments: "Our conference will be very competitive again this year and have a tremendous amount of parity. We had three teams in the top eight of the state last year and I expect them to be tough. We expect to be very competitive in the league and the state.
"All out athletes have shown great improvement from last spring. I am excited about the strength of our defense and our serving and the growth of our offense. We should be competitive with anyone we play." — Shawn White
DAYTON-WAITSBURG
Head coach: Tracy Barron, third season
2021: The D-W Wolfpack came together as one near the end of last season.
Key losses: Megan Forney, OH/S.
Key returners: Makenna Barron, M; Peyton Struckmeier, M; Kylee Henry, S; Madison Gallardo, OH; Claudia Benavides, OH; Emily Rodrick, S.
Coach's comments: "I'm really looking forward to watching this team reach their full potential and continue to come together as one." — Tracy Barron
DESALES
Head coach: Steve Ruthven, fourth season
2021: Finished fourth in league.
Key losses: Maddie Wahl, MB.
Key returners: Tayle Mooney, S; Emma Klein, OH.
Coach's comments: "We look to have a well-balanced team this year with only one starter from last year's team graduating. The 2021-22 team was fairly young with one senior and one junior.
"All of the returning players have a lot of court time which will allow us to have a quicker start this season. Tayle is a three-year starter with great leadership, court awareness and decision making. Emma returns after having a year off and will be a heavy contributor. It should be an exciting season for the Lady Irish volleyball team." — Steve Ruthven
POMEROY
Head coach: Adam Van Vogt, third season
2021: Went 17-9 overall. Finished third in league and seventh at state.
Key losses: Keely Maves, OH; Elizabeth Ruchert, MH.
Key returners: Chase Caruso, L/OH; Jillian Herres, S.
Coach's comments: "I am excited to get back to work this season. This is a team full of girls who are very coachable and have a desire to do well. They work hard and are a great group of girls who I really enjoy getting to coach." — Adam Van Vogt
PRESCOTT
Head coach: Bob Young, eighth season
2021: Finished fifth in league play with a 3-7 mark and was 5-12 overall.
Key losses: Angeles Ayala, MB; Michelle Morales, RS.
Key returners: Naomi Virgen, RS; Alexa Madrigal, OH; Fatima Becerra, OH; Kimbery Escalante, S; Destinee Erickson, MB.
Coach's comments: "We graduated two-time, all-league selection Angeles Ayala. She was irreplaceable, but we have a core of upper classmen that are ready to take up the torch and create some havoc on the court this year. Our goals are to be fearless and relentless. Prescott volleyball players are known for being scrappy and this year will be no different.
"We'll be led by senior captains Naomi Virgen and Alexa Madrigal. I'm looking forward to see what this group can accomplish. We'll be undersized but well skilled to meet the challenge." — Bob Young
There was no information provided for Touchet and Walla Walla Valley Academy teams.
