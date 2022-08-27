McLoughlin Pioneers
3A Special District 3
Head coach: Jorge Estrada, third season
Last year’s record: 1-6
Key returnees: Nathan Estrada, sophomore, quarterback; Francisco De Larosa, sophomore, center; Tregyn Quigg, junior, running back/slot receiver; Johnny Koklich, wide receiver; Kyle Conrad, freshman, tight end/middle linebacker
Key departures: Tanner Wells, offensive line/defensive line; Shaq Badillo, offensive line/defensive line
Coach’s comments
“We have one senior, Nathan Smith. Right now we have 17 kids: three juniors, one senior, five sophomores and eight freshmen. But we have sixty to seventy kids playing pee-wee football in Milton-Freewater. We have 30 middle school players. It’s going to pay off. We just have to get through it. We’re still a few years out. Last year we were basically a JV team playing a varsity schedule.
“Nathan (Estrada) set the tone early in youth football. It helped people to buy in. He and Francisco really spoke up for the team and got everyone going last year. They want to win, they want it to happen, and they know what it takes as a team. It got everyone going to have two freshmen be so vocal.”
Bottom line for the Pioneers
The results will come, and coach Estrada’s meticulous attention to youth and middle school football in the community is starting to show up at the varsity level. Even though the Pioneers aren’t quite deep enough or experienced enough to dream of state titles, the roots of a winning football culture are clawing deep into the Milton-Freewater soil. To be competitive, McLoughlin will have to control the clock, protect the ball and “speed the game up,” coach Estrada said, while young-but-proven playmakers like Nathan Estrada as well as up-and-comers like weight room zealot Conrad will give fans exciting glimpses of future glory this fall.
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
College Place Hawks
South Central Athletic Conference East
Head coach: Jack Zilla, first year
Last year’s record: 5-4, advanced to South Central Athletic Conference playoffs
Key returnees: Nick Josifek, senior, quarterback/safety; Trey Arlington, sophomore, center/defensive line
Coach’s comments
On senior quarterback, Josifek: “He’s as good as I’ve seen. A leader. Unflappable.”
On the keys to a winning football culture: “The secret is perspective, passion and perseverance. In football, scheme is easy. Motivation, caring, compassion and empathy are what matter.”
On the trajectory of the program coming off of its first-ever playoff berth: “Last year was a rebuilding year of sorts; we finished the season with 17 players. This year, when the coaching staff met, our goal was to have nothing more than to be able to field a sub-varsity team. I think we’ll go significantly beyond that. We have 31 players out right now. We’re excited about having a sub-varsity schedule (in addition to varsity). Kenneth James is the best athletic director I’ve ever worked for. He’s all-in for College Place.”
On how he’ll measure success: “We want to field a team that plays spirited football, and we want to raise young men of character who will not be out-worked.”
Bottom line for the Hawks
Though this will be Zilla’s first year as the Hawks’ sideline boss, succeeding Mike Holden, he’s no pigskin greenhorn. A 34-year coaching career — including 15 as head coach at Black Hills High School in Olympia — places Zilla in an excellent position to continue sculpting College Place into contention in the mosh pit of the SCAC East, long the crème of the crop at the 1A level in Washington state football. The Hawks will be more balanced offensively in ’22; Josifek will still get to air it out, but College Place will seek to establish the run, control the clock and control the ball to increase its odds against heavyweights like Connell, Zillah, Toppenish and, of course, Royal.
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Weston-McEwen TigerScots
2A-Special District 4
Head coach: Kenzie Hansell, fourth season (10th overall)
Last year’s record: 8-2, advanced to Class 2A state quarterfinals
Seniors: Christian Biegel, Blake Harper, Ben Hubbard, Finn Irvine, Seth Lynde, Wyatt Martin, Kyren Miller, Logan Mohney, Otto Quaempts, Cameron Reich, Dylan Youncs
Coach’s comments
On the place of football in the community: “This is a great opportunity to give back to the community. It’s definitely a joy of mine. I get to coach with my younger brother, Luke. Our coaching staff is close, our families are close. It’s something we look forward to. It’s such a big honor coaching great kids. When you’re a TigerScot football player, you’re a leader at school. ‘Family, school, football’ — that’s our motto, in that order.”
On how the state-wide adjustment to 9-man football at the Class 2A level will affect the TigerScots: “There actually won’t be a whole lot of changes. We’ll still have to have five guys on the line of scrimmage. We’re big and athletic. We’ll approach this the same way we approached 11-man. Offensively, there will be things we do different; the field will seem bigger and it will be a quicker, faster game. We have a lot of athletic players.
“But our preparation will be the same. We will rotate a lot of guys and compete. The athletes that are out there will be ready to rock and roll. If someone gets tired, we’ll rotate somebody else in.”
On taking the next step after a state quarterfinal run in ’21: “We came from behind, on the road, and won a playoff game last year. That’s a continuation of the success we’ve had the last couple of years. We have younger kids who have been excited for their opportunity, and they’ve been in the weight room. The teams that come together the most are the ones who see that pay off in games, in fourth quarters, in winter sports. It’s all about building common ground.”
Bottom line for the TigerScots
The switch from 11- to 9-man football comes at a juncture when Weston-McEwen has fantastic numbers and buy-in. With 55 players out for football, the heights of autumn 2021, when the TigerScots won eight games and came close to reaching the state final four, could turn out to be a waypoint on the climb, rather than the summit.
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Dayton-Waitsburg Wolfpack
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (2B)
Head coach: Troy Larsen, eighth year
Last year’s record: 1-8
Key returnees: Monte Pettichord, senior, quarterback; Hudson Reser, senior, running back; Reuben Yutzy, junior, right guard/defensive tackle; Izzac Conover, senior, left guard/defensive tackle
Key departures: Theo Anderson, defensive end/left tackle; Brayden Mohney, cornerback/wide receiver
Coach’s comments
On program chemistry: “It’s been six years since we (Dayton High School, Waitsburg High School) started playing football together. All of these boys know one other. It’s just…normal now, to the kids. We take buses to practice both ways. Everyone gets along. Everyone is buying in. We’re one group.”
On a flattened learning curve: “We had 28 kids out for football last year. Twenty were new, either having never played high school football before or never having played for us. We have 30 out this year, we have a year under our belt, and we only graduated three seniors. We’re bringing back a good portion of starters.”
On the program’s preseason work ethic coming off of a one-win campaign in the fall of ’21: “We had a great offseason. All summer long, we had 25 kids in the weight room at 5:30 in the morning. Our first five practices, the energy level was awesome. We have a sweet core. We have leadership. They understand everything.”
On tweaking the offense to optimize an undersized but athletic blocking group: “We’re going to add a tight end just to have more protection, and we’re going to have a two-(running) back look and will bounce between (snapping the ball) under center and in Pistol. We have a lot of athletes, and they’ll be flying around. We’ll ask Monte to make more reads, and we will run more, trying to get closer to a 50/50 (run/pass) balance.”
Bottom line for the Wolfpack
With a first-team all-conference senior quarterback, senior experience on the interior offensive line, a horde of speedy skill players and reinforcement-via-transfer from the Hansen brothers, senior fullback/middle linebacker Preston and sophomore wide receiver/backup quarterback Spencer, the ‘Pack is poised to make a huge jump in a season when they’ll have six home games. The Hansen Bros.’ papa, Dirk, has stirred some habaneros into the offensive gumbo, bring years of experience as offensive coordinator at Mt. Si to bear.
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
DeSales Irish
Southeast 1B East
Head coach: Josh Richard, fourth season
Last year’s record: 7-3, advanced to Class 1B state playoffs
Key returnees: Joe Baffney, senior, quarterback; Jack Lesko, senior, wide receiver; Remy Arceo, junior, offensive line/defensive line; Sean Sollars, junior, running back; Caden McCollaugh, junior, tight end/defensive end; Billy Holtzinger, sophomore, center; Diego Caso, sophomore, running back; Carter Green, junior, running back/cornerback; Danny Freeman, junior, offensive line/defensive line
Key departures: Seamus Doohan, wide receiver/tight end/linebacker; Ryan Chase, center/linebacker; Jaden Bingham, wide receiver/cornerback; Aaron Kjeldgaard, running back/linebacker; Frankie Worden, offensive line/defensive line
Coach’s comments
On setting sights beyond a playoff berth: “My goal is not to just make the tournament, but make it through a couple of games, at least. We have a relatively young group, so watching the progression of a lot of these kids who haven’t gotten a lot of varsity time before will be really fun to watch unfold.
“Winning is one of the best recruiting tools, as far as getting more turnout within the school. The last few years, DeSales’ success in sports — not just football — has helped our turnout.”
On Baffney’s intangibles: “He is going to be what makes us go, offensively. He has been working real hard in the offseason and is a huge part of our plans. He’s been a really good leader, and we’re expecting big things from him. His work ethic, especially over the last couple years, (shows that) he really wants to get better. He also wants to help his teammates get better. He’s been working with the younger guys and teaching them stuff. That’s what you look for at the high school level, especially on a smaller team, especially from your quarterback.”
On DeSales’ other four-year senior, Lesko: “Joe and Jack have spent a lot of time throwing the ball to each other. It’s nice to have an all-conference receiver coming back. He gives the quarterback a security blanket.”
On the strength of the Southeast 1B: “I think Pomeroy, based off of last year’s roster, is similar to us in the number of seniors they lost. They run a good program and their gonna be tough as usual. We’ll find out how tough pretty quickly — they’re our second game of the year. Liberty Christian is going to be tough again. Their quarterback is back; he’s a big playmaker who missed most of last season because of an injury. And Sunnyside Christian has some pretty good athletes.”
Bottom line for the Irish
With Arceo anchoring a surly offensive line, Sollars pacing a rising group of standout running backs, and the savvy of Lesko, Baffney’s incandescent playmaking should continue complementing the glow of Friday night lights. Despite losing many talented seniors, DeSales’ depth (there were 25 players in fall practice), robust junior class and maybe, just maybe, a tang of motivation after losing a very close game in the first round of the ’21 playoffs, could be enough rocket fuel for a deep postseason expedition.
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Touchet Redhawks
Southeast 1B East
Head coach: Johnny Brown, third season
Last year’s record: 2-7
Key returnees: Deegan Dodd, senior, running back/linebacker/line; Owen Godinez, sophomore, quarterback; Thad Krumbah, sophomore, running back/wide receiver; Haden Kincaid, junior, offensive line; Dallon Huntley, junior, center/guard
Key departures: Seth Ogden, wide receiver; Bodie Holderman, defensive lineman
Coach’s comments
On Touchet’s strength in the trenches: “The nice is, we didn’t really lose any starters (on the offensive line). We struggled on the line last year. We won’t have near as many worries on the line this year. We’ve really shored it up.”
On the Redhawks’ offensive scheme: “We’re still feeling that out a little. Monday (the 22nd) was our first padded practice and our first chance to see where everybody fits in before we zone in on what we’re doing for offense. It will be similar to last year. We’ll mix it up, try to be balanced between run and pass. It will depend on the opponent.”
On the long-term picture at Touchet: “We’re pretty young right now. Of the 18 players out for football, only two are seniors and three are juniors. We have several eighth-graders. If we can get these guys to stick with it, we’ll be really good next year and the year after.”
On the league title race: “As always, it starts with the three private schools (DeSales, Liberty Christian, Sunnyside Christian). And Pomeroy is gonna be good again. We’re young, but we can definitely bet better against everybody this year. We open against Liberty (Christian on Sept. 9) and that will show us where we’re at. We’re hoping to crack the top two, top four.”
Bottom line for the Redhawks
Touchet may be a month, or a year, away from unlocking its full potential, but regardless of timeline, the Redhawks will be worth a watch every time they suit up. With blockers like Kincaid (who won the Ron Dunning Award for Touchet’s best offensive lineman last year) and Huntley, a quarterback (Godinez) who the head coach says is “twice as good as he was last year,” speedsters like Krumbah and newcomer Sam Jones, and the physicality of players like Dodd, Touchet could surprise.
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Pomeroy Pirates
Southeast 1B League
Head coach: Kyle Kimble, seventh season
Last year’s record: 10-1, won league title, advanced to Class 1B state quarterfinals
Key returnees: Sidney Bales, senior, running back/defensive back; Trace Roberts, junior, tight end/guard/defensive end; Trevin Kimble, senior, tight end/all-purpose offense/linebacker; Oliver Severs, junior, tight end/linebacker/defensive end
Key departures: Trent Gwinn, quarterback; Braedyn White, defensive end
Coach’s comments
On sustaining a football culture at Pomeroy: “My wife and I started a youth program in 2017, and those sixth-graders are now juniors in high school. They’ve all heard the same terminology for years. My varsity assistants have been their coaches at that level. When you can make a connection with a kid when he’s a third-grader, he’s going to trust you and believe in you and feel like he has a place in your system.
“We always tell our kids, ‘You’re one play away from being in the game.’ Everyone prepares like they’re gonna play. We work on having a family atmosphere. We eat together twice a week. We build bonds with these kids.”
On keeping the momentum of an historic 2021 season: “We were 10-1. (Gwinn) was the greatest scorer in Pomeroy football history. We were 40-pointing everyone. If the kids can continue to have the attitude they’ve been showing at practice, they won’t look back, they will keep looking forward. They’ll have their own identity. We have some good leaders, definitely with different personalities. They all like each other and are willing to hold each other accountable and work hard.”
On the teams to beat in league: “DeSales and Liberty Christian are the two that are going to be most formidable, but don’t count out Sunnyside Christian. They’re a year older, not bad athletically, didn’t graduate a ton. They always worry me.”
On some of the Pirates’ key personnel: “Sidney Bales is the fastest kid in our school with a motor that doesn’t quit, and we typically put him on the other team’s best wide receiver; he’s a shut-down corner. Our defensive ends (Roberts and Severs) are as good as anyone’s, and we’ll need that physical play against DeSales and Liberty Christian. I don’t think we’ll miss a beat up front. Trevin has a high football IQ and I think his teammates look to him as a leader.”
Bottom line for the Pirates
Gwinn, last year’s offensive player of the year, and White, last year’s co-defensive player of the year, won’t be easily replaced. But despite middling turnout numbers (18 players in August), the Pirates’ single-wing offense will have plenty of weapons, and a defense that is still stout in all the right places should help Pomeroy muster an encore to a season that saw them come within three victories of a state title.
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
