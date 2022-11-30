GIRLS
College Place Hawks
South Central Athletic Conference East
Head coach: Julie Hill
Last year’s record: 12-6, 7-5 in league, 1-2 in district playoffs
Key returnees: Sumi Leavell, g/f, sr.; Lena Weaver, g, sr.; Grace Casagrande, f, sr.; Jenna Hill, g, sr.; Adrienne Berube, f, soph.; Kenadie Schreindl, g, soph.; Hadlee Gies, f, soph.; Tiana Tran, sr.; Elli Andrews, g, fr.; Lucinda Weaver, g, fr.
Coach Hill on the Hawks’ quartet of returning senior starters: “Sumi is a force with her ability to drive either direction, finish strong at the hoop, block shots and run the floor. Grace worked hard last season to develop her inside moves; already in practice this season, I see her being way ahead of where she started last season. She’ll be good for a lot of rebounds and putbacks. She has really learned how to use her height to post up. Lena has worked a lot during the offseason — her outside shot really shows this work. I expect her to be a consistent threat from behind the arc, as well as a creative finisher at the hoop. Jenna is a tenacious defender who never gives up her energy any time she is on the court. Her favorite thing to do is play defense, and especially to chase down an opponent on the break. She can also be a good scoring threat from the outside."
On her seniors’ work ethic: “This group of seniors are good leaders by example on the court. They push each other to work hard. I almost have to drag them out of the weight room as they challenge each other to do ‘one more set’.”
On the SCAC: “Our league is always strong in basketball. Unfortunately for us, schools who struggle in (other) girls’ sports always seem to do well in basketball. But I feel like we can push them all this season and have a legitimate chance of winning any game we stop on the court for.”
Bottom line for the Hawks
Hill has a nice mix of seasoned senior veterans and hungry, precocious underclassmen. With no juniors rostered, Hill is preemptively grateful for the two seasons beyond this one, with so many natural leaders — brimming with rare drive and confidence — in the ninth and 10th grades. “They are all strong players who…push the upperclassmen to be better and hold them to high expectations,” Hill said. “You wouldn’t think any of them are only sophomores or freshmen.”
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Dayton-Waitsburg Wolfpack
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference 2B East
Head coach: Dirk Hansen, first year
Last year’s record: 0-20
Key returnees: Makenna Barron, jr.; Teagan Culley, soph.; Marrisa Tupling, fr.; Kameryn Tupling, jr.; Grace Trump, jr.; Allyssa Hollingsworth, soph.
Key newcomers: Claudia Benevides, sr.; Peyton Benevides, 8th grade; Hannah Peralez, 8th grade.
Coach Hansen on his squad’s even-keeled approach: “All the girls enjoy playing basketball and have great work ethic! We work hard in practice, but we also have fun. Win, lose or draw, we want our opponents to walk away knowing they were just in a great battle.”
On approaching the season with the right motives: “I think we could be okay by mid-season, as we are all getting to know one another and learning a new system. We are very young, as well, so these things take time to gel.”
On his philosophy as a first-year skipper: “As their head coach, I genuinely appreciate who they are as young ladies. It is a great privilege for me to have the opportunity to work with them. I’ve made it clear: This is their team, not mine. I will do everything I can to make sure they have a memorable season that they can all be proud of. We look forward to the challenges ahead, and we want nothing more than to make our communities proud.”
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Valley Academy Knights
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference 2B East
Head coach: Kati Treinen, first season
Last year’s record: 5-11, 3-7 in league
Key returnees: Makiah Stepper, sr.; Rachel Smith, sr.
Coach Treinen on the Knights: “I expect our leadership to come from our seniors, who have experience in this league.”
On the key to staying afloat in the tough EWAC East: “We are in a competitive league, so I expect our strengths to come from fundamentals and discipline. We’re excited for this season.”
Bottom line for the Knights
Stepper and Smith give their new sideline guru an experienced and savvy backcourt foundation. WWVA will ride the momentum of a successful volleyball campaign onto the hardwood.
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
DeSales Irish
Southeast 1B League
Head coach: Wyatt Withers, first year
Last year's record: 8-15.
Key losses: Maddie Wahl.
Key returners: Morgan Thomas, Emmalyne Jimenez, Lian Skaarup, Lin Skaarup.
Coach Withers on team: "The Lady Irish are looking to continue the momentum they finished last season with. While we did lose one senior, who will most definitely be missed, all other players are returning with another year of experience under their belt. (We are) very excited to be able to see what this team is able to produce this season.
"Our four seniors have been with the Lady Irish basketball program their whole high school careers and we are looking for a strong finish for them."
— Roy Elia, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Prescott Tigers
Southeast 1B League
Head coach: Tiffany Hedman, third year
Last year's record: Team did not play a full season; played two high school games.
Key returners: 2021-22 team was comprised of five eighth graders and two ninth graders.
Coach Hedman on Tigers: "Despite being young and lacking high school game experience, my girls are determined. We're looking to use our speed to disrupt teams defensively. I've got a special group of girls who are the cornerstone for rebuilding the Lady Tiger Basketball program. I'm excited to have a team this year and play a full high school schedule." - Tiffany Hedman
— Roy Elia, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Pomeroy Pirates
Southeast 1B League
Head coach: Tai Bye, sixth year
Last year's record: 19-8.
Key losses: Keely Maves.
Key returners: Jillian Herres, Kendall Dixon, Chase Caruso, Haliee Brewer.
Coach Bye on Pirates: "We have an experienced team this season with most of our returners playing on varsity last season. They are a close group who has played a lot of ball together, and they all have common goals. We have a variety of strengths, and I am looking forward to utilizing them this season. We also have a deep bench this year, which will be helpful along the stretch."
— Roy Elia, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Touchet Redhawks
Southeast 1B League
Head coach: Marshall Byerley
Last year's record: Did not win a game.
Key losses: Rosetta Renwick.
Key returners: Marielle Mendoza, Diana Rincon.
Coach Byerley on the Redhawks: “We will miss (Renwick’s) rebounding and leadership.
“Key contributors from last season, Marielle Mendoza and Diana Rincon, were both freshmen last year and led the team in most statistical categories.
"A key to this year will be finding leadership in an inexperienced team.
"I look forward to seeing some growth this season and hope to put a few in the win column."
— Roy Elia, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
BOYS
Mcloughlin High Pioneers
Eastern Oregon League
Head coach: Tavis Crittenden, third year
Last year's record: 4-14
Key returnees: Alejandro Sandoval, Almikar Garcia, Rajdeep Singh, Giovanni Sandoval, Cooper Waltermire.
Key losses: Isaac Earls, Zach Setzer, Andrew Lewis, Gilberto Badillo, Mikey Dougherty, Leonardo Rodriguez.
Coach Crittenden on the team: "The 2022-23 Pioneers do not have a lot of returning experience from the previous year, but the young guys worked hard all summer and put in the time to be competitive. Alejandro and Almikar both played varsity minutes last year, but that is about it. Cooper Waltermire suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first week of the season, but has come back strong. Rajdeep and Giovanni got minutes towards the end of the year as freshmen, and it really helped motivate them.
"We are entering a new league this year, which includes Vale, Umatilla, Riverside, Burns and Nyssa. We are going to have to learn as we go, it is a very tough and balanced league with great coaches. Last year, Umatilla and Vale finished fourth and sixth at the state tournament, so they would be my top picks for the league.
"I believe our young guys will work hard, compete and grow all year."
— Bret Rankin, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
College Place Hawks
South Central Athletic Conference East
Head coach: Curtis Pumphrey
Last year’s record: 6-13, 1-7 in league
Key losses: Eli Durand, Davis Fry
Key returnees: Luke Christensen, sr.
Coach Pumphrey on a new generation of Hawks: “We graduated 11 seniors from our roster. Durand was first-team all-league and Fry averaged a double-double when he was available. The voice of the team will come from our junior varsity program (which was the best JV squad in the SCAC East) under coach (Trevor) Roberts. It’s a spirited, competitive group that has the ability to change the program culture.”
On reinforcements rallying to the cause: “Additions to the program who will see significant time include (senior) Nicholas Josifek, who was quarterback for the football team, and (junior) Ryan James transferring back into our program. We’ll look for a spark from up-and-coming role players like junior Oscar Ponce, junior Griffin Nielson, sophomore Jett Corbett, and junior Adriel Etienne, who transferred in from Houston.”
On the SCAC title race: “Royal won the league last season, but lost a lot and have new coach. They’ll probably play for the state championship in football; Royal has athletes. Wahluke returns the majority of a team that made a strong run at the end of last season. Connell returns a Player of the Year candidate in Cade Clyde, playing inside.”
Bottom line for the Hawks
This season opens the gates for seniors Colby Riley and Jacob Courtney, and juniors Hank Thompson, Derek Jones and Aiden Wolpert to make the leap from JV and assert themselves in varsity pastures alongside Christensen, who scored seven points per game in 2021. The Hawks are due for a break or two after enduring an injury- and illness-hampered campaign last season.
The College Place roster is peppered with three-sport athletes and won’t lack for competitiveness. Look for the Hawks to play their best ball down the stretch and be in the playoff picture come February.
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Weston-McEwen TigerScots
2A-5 Columbia Basin Conference
Head coach: Brian Pickard
Last year’s record: 12-13, lost in district tournament
Key returnees: Kyren Miller, sr.; Cameron Reich, sr.; Caleb Sprenger, jr.
Key departures: Chase Fehrenbacker, Blane Peal, Theo White
Coach Pickard on getting a late start due to TigerScot football’s run to the state finals: “It’s a good thing. Usually success carries over from football. Obviously, we will be a little behind, but playing a lot last summer should help as far as the things we run. It will take time to get I basketball shape and into a basketball mindset, but when do, we have a group of very talented athletes who work hard and had a lot of success. It should be an exciting season.”
On the league title race: “Stanfield returns most of their roster. So does Grant Union. Those two should be pretty good. Heppner graduated a lot of seniors off of a team that reached the quarterfinals last year, but will still be very strong. I think we have the opportunity to be right there.”
Bottom line for the TigerScots
Weston-McEwen graduated nine seniors, including three starters who were consistent all-league performers. Miller (second-team all-conference) and Reich (honorable mention all-conference) will be joined by Sprenger, two or three other seniors, four or five other juniors, and two or three sophomores on the varsity roster. Pickard liked what he saw in the summer, and football momentum at a tight-knit school like Weston-McEwen is a very real thing.
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Valley Academy Knights
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference 2B East
Head coach: Trevor Bennett, first year
Last year’s record: 8-10 overall, 0-2 in district playoffs
Key losses: Jasiah Heredia, pg; Ryota Nishi, g; Owen Parks, f; Evan Jansen, f; Brad Underhill, p; Keenan Werner, p
Key returnees: Travis Lyford, pg; Gonzi Schimpf, f; Conner Castleman, f/g
Coach Bennett on how WWVA will lean on its vets: “This season, we have a lot of new faces on the varsity squad, myself included. We’ll definitely be looking to Travis, Conner and Gonzi for that experience playing at the varsity level.”
On having nine upperclassmen on the roster: “Although we have a lot of first-year varsity players, every one of them loves to play defense, and that translates to every level of the game. Nine of out 10 guys are upperclassmen, so we have a lot of camaraderie. It’s a mature group. I am excited for this season and humbled by the opportunity to coach these guys. I’m looking forward to our journey.”
— Ben Zimmerman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
DeSales Irish
Southeast 1B League
Head coach: Eric Wood, third year
Last year's record: 20-7; finished first in league, second in the district tournament, Class 1B state tournament qualifier.
Key losses: Frankie Worden, Ryan Chase, Seamus Doohan.
Key returners: Joe Baffney, Jack Lesko, Carter Green, Caden McCollaugh.
Coach Wood on the Irish: "Coming off a successful football season, we have a few injuries that are going to keep us from being at full strength until mid-December.
"We lost some size down low with the loss of Frankie Worden, but we are a little quicker.
"Offensively, we have a little bit more fire power than in years past.
"We have three returning starters and Caden was our sixth man last year, so our experience on the court in big games should be an advantage for us.
"I'm looking forward to a very exciting and successful season."
— Roy Elia, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Pomeroy Pirates
Southeast 1B League
Head coach: Chris Wolf, fifth year
Last year's record: N/A.
Key losses: Trent Gwinn.
Key returners: Trevin Kimble, Brodie Magill, Braedon Fruh, Brady Bott, Jayden Slusser, Ollie Severs, Trace Roberts, Jett Slusser.
Coach Wolf on the Pirates: "We return most of last year's varsity. We have an experienced group back with five seniors and two juniors.
"We gained valuable experience in the postseason last year and had a good summer with several players making huge strides. We should be improved defensively and have a much more balanced scoring attack. Our outside shooting should be the best we have had in recent seasons.
"We don't have much height on the team but have good length. We should be able to switch and get after people with many players of the same height able to guard multiple positions. It will take a team effort to rebound without a lot of height. Guards need to commit to rebounding. This will be a key to our success as a team."
— Roy Elia, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
