GRANGER — College Place ended its football season on a high note here on Friday night, handing the Spartans of Granger a 55-16 crossover defeat.
Granger got on the scoreboard first on Friday night, as the Spartans defense jumped on a College Place fumble in the end zone to put the home team up 2-0 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
The Spartans added to that lead with a 36-yard Diego Isiordia run at the end of the first quarter to make it 8-0 headed into the second stanza.
Rene Sanchez got the Hawks on the board six minutes later with a 1-yard run for a score. Nick Josifek's conversion pass to Matt Vera tied it up at 8-all.
Eli Richards then gave the visitors the lead when he gathered a 45-yard pass from Josifek for a touchdown, and Ezequiel Lara's extra point kick — one of five on the night for him — made it 15-8 with 1:41 remaining before halftime.
That was enough time for the Hawks' Noel Barajas to take an interception back for a College Place touchdown, and then Lionel Castro to haul in a 50-yard pass from Isiordia to leave it 22-16 Hawks at the break.
After halftime, it was all College Place, as Vera caught a 28-yard Josifek pass, and Josifek got loose for a 43-yard scoring scamper as the Hawks added 14 third-quarter points.
And in the fourth, Sanchez took it in from the 10, Cristian Kelsay was the recipient of a Josifek 16-yard scoring pass, and Parker Daudt finalized scoring when he caught a 12-yarder from Josifek to round out the scoring.
Josifek finished 7-of-13 passing for 183 yards and four touchdowns.
Sanchez racked up 82 yards on the ground on 14 carries for two touchdowns, and Josifek ended up with 74 rushing yards on eight carries and a TD.
Richards led Hawks receivers with 71 yards on two receptions and a touchdown.
Isiordia was the Spartans lone bright spot, gaining 228 yards on 33 carries and a TD, while throwing for 75 yards on 2-for-5 throwing and a touchdown.
The Hawks end the season with a 3-7 record.