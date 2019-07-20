YAKIMA — Not even a three-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning proved safe for the Walla Walla Griz.

Needing only three more outs finish off the Hanford Flames in the first round of American Legion baseball district tournament action here at West Valley High School early Friday afternoon, the Griz instead surrendered four runs and came away with a 6-5 loss.

Given little time to recover in the double-elimination tournament, and back at it here Friday night against the Moses Lake Sun Devils, the Griz season came to an end with a 13-5 loss.

The Griz went out with a 12-16 record.

Javi Esparza, Jesse Berry and Ben Norris each had a hit in both games here on Friday while Charlie Garza was 3-for-4 in the nightcap.

The Griz had only four hits against Hanford, but put together a 5-2 lead with the help of a costly Flames fielding error and a pair of bases-loaded walks.

Along the way, Berry had a run-scoring single in the fourth inning.

However, it all unraveled in the bottom of the seventh.

The Griz managed to record an out with the bases loaded on an infield pop fly, but back-to-back walks and then an elusive passed ball brought the game to an end.

Moses Lake took advantage of any lingering Walla Walla frustrations in the second Griz game here, jumping out to a 9-0 lead after only four innings.

The Griz rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth with Berry drawing a bases-loaded walk, Drew Worden doubling home both Nathaniel Window and Esparza, a wild pitch enabling Berry to score, and Garza singling in Worden to make it a 9-5 game.

But the Griz would get no closer, and Moses Lake pulled away with a four-run bottom of the sixth.

First Game

Hanford Flames 6, Walla Walla Griz 5

Walla Walla2011100—542

Hanford2000004—652

Zimmerman and Berry. Johnson, Hendricks (5) and Alfaro.

HR — none.

Hits — WW: Esparza, Zimmerman, Berry,to Norris. Han: Matthews, Mosely, Politski, Harris, Foster.

Second Game

Moses Lake Sun Devils 13, Walla Walla Griz 5

Walla Walla0000500—593

Moses Lake350104—13111

McLouth, Garza (5) and Berry. Elizide, Murray (1) and Weond.

HR — none.

Hits — WW: Garza 3, Esparza, Berry, Worden, Mata, Norris, McLouth. ML: Kevin 3, West 3, Elizide 3, Weond, Alekado.