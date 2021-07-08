The Walla Walla Griz handed visiting Prosser a pair of American Legion baseball defeats at Murr Sports Park on Wednesday, July 7.
The Griz won 6-1 and 12-2.
In the 6-1 victory, Walla Walla scored our first-inning runs, and rounded out its scoring with two more in the second.
Prosser plated its run in the third.
The Griz outhit Prosser 6-4 in that game.
Sy McGuire started the game on the mound for Walla Walla, going 1 2/3 innings before Draeden Queen came in for a five-inning stint.
Jordan Ocanaz closed out the victory.
In the Griz's 12-2 win, the home team opened with a first-inning run, and added two more in both the third and fourth innings, six in the fifth and the final run in the sixth.
Prosser's two runs came in the fourth.
Walla Walla outhit Prosser 8-2 in that game, with Sheldon Coburn and Quinn McLaughlin both having two hits for the Griz.
Braydon Stemple went 3 2/3 innings to start the game for Walla Walla, with Ryan Hoerner closing the final 2 1/3 in the win.
The victories improve the Griz's record to 5-3 in league play and 11-9 overall.
The Griz next had to La Grande for a 1 p.m. twin bill on Friday.