LEWISTON, Idaho — The Walla Walla Griz lost both ends of an American Legion baseball doubleheader to the Lewis-Clark Cubs, 15-2 and then 13-3, here on Monday.

Eric Rencken and Ben Norris both had a hit for the Bears (11-9 record) in each game, while Tanner Swopes had two in the nightcap, but Cubs up and down the LC lineup drove home runs all day.

The first game saw Lewis-Clark take a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Walla Walla could get on the board, as Ben Norris and Chase Fones both singled to spark a rally in the top of the second.

Norris singled with one down, but remained at first base when LC notched a strikeout.

Fones singled Norris to second, keeping the threat alive.

Nathanial Window then walked on four straight pitches to load the bases, and then a 3-2 pitch to Javi Esparza missed the strike zone, forcing Norris home.

Jesse Berry then was hit by a pitch, enabling Fones to trot home and make it a 5-2 game.

But a groudout ended the rally, and the Griz would never score again as LC put the game out of reach with three runs in the bottom of the second inning, five more in the third and another two in the fourth before action stopped due to the mercy rule.

The Griz managed to keep LC bats quiet for the first time all day in the opening frame of the nightcap, and then Alex Mata, Norris and Swopes each drove home a run for a brief 3-0 lead in the top of the second.

Jordan Zimmerman led off the inning with a base on balls, a fielder’s choice forced him out at second base as Drew Worden got on, Charlie Garza singled to put runners at the corners, and Mata doubled home the first Walla Walla run.

Norris then singled in Garza, and Swopes doubled home Mata.

Berry walked to load the bases with still only one down, but a double play brought the rally to an end.

LC came back with six runs in the bottom of the second inning, and led the rest of the way with the Griz unable to acore again.

The Cubs added another run in the fifth and six more in the sixth, when play stopped on account of the mercy rule again.

First Game

Walla Walla02000—236

Lewis-Clark5352x—1590

Rencken, Worden (4) and Berry. Schultz and n/a.

HR — none.

Hits — WW: Rencken, Norris, Fones. LC: Edmisson 2, Larsen 2, Kashmitter 2, McKenzie, Johnson, Schultz.

Second Game

Walla Walla030000—372

Lewis-Clark060016—13140

Schreindl, Garza (6) and Berry. Pea, McKenzie (6) and n/a.

HR — none.

Hits — WW: Swopes 2, Rencken, Worden, Garza, Mata, Norris. LC: Bisso 4, Larsen 3, Schultz 2, Edmisson, Kashmitter, Johnson, Pea, Blackwell.