The Walla Walla Griz American Legion 16U baseball squad celebrated the Fourth of July with an 18-14 victory over Rainier Elite during the Griz Tournament at Murr Field on Sunday, July 4.
But in the Griz’s second game of the day, the River City Athletics took a 19-4 victory over Walla Walla.
In Sunday’s first game, Rainier opened up scoring with three first-inning runs, only to watch Walla Walla pull into a tie in its half of the inning.
Rainier again took the lead with a two-run second, but the Griz answered with six runs in the of the inning for a 9-5 lead, tacked on three more in the third and six more in the fourth as they opened up an 18-5 lead.
Rainier rallied with an eight-run fifth, and one last run in the sixth, but couldn’t catch the Griz.
Each team had 13 hits in game, with Amari Torres, Bill Holtzinger, Quinn McLauglin, Tevvis Howard, Caden McCollaugh and Evan Harvey each having two hits apiece for Walla Walla.
Harvey got the start on the mound for the Griz, going 1 2/3 innings of five-run ball.
He was relieved by Noah Perez, who went 2/3 inning without a run, Howard (1 2/3 innings, four runs), Holtzinger (1 inning, five runs) and closed by Sy McGuire (1 inning, no runs).
In the second game on Sunday, River City opened with a three-run first, and tacked on 10 in the second and five in the third to open an 18-0 lead.
The Griz plated four runs in the top of the fourth, but the Athletics ended the game early with a solo run in the bottom of the inning.
River City outhit the Griz, 14-3, in the game, and Walla Walla committed three errors to the A’s two.
The Griz next play Monday at 10 a.m. at Murr Field.