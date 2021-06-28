SPOKANE — The Walla Walla Griz American Legion team went 3-2 at the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups tournament here over the weekend.
The Griz opened tournament play on Friday, June 25, with a 14-2 win over Mount Spokane, and a 1-0 loss to the Whitman County Cougars.
On Saturday, Walla Walla handed the Pasco Riverdogs a 7-6 loss, and was edged by Wilder Baseball, 6-5.
And in Sunday's finale, the Griz scored early to take an 11-2 win from Mount Spokane.
In Friday's victory over Mount Spokane, Sy McGuire got the start on the mound for the Griz, going 1 2/3 innings of no-hit ball.
Mount Spokane got an unearned run in the first inning to tie it up, with Walla Walla breaking the tie in the second.
Tevvis Howard then came in, earning the win with a 3 1/3-inning effort of two-hit ball.
Evan Harvey closed out the Griz's win.
Mount Spokane kept it close, tying the game at 2-all in the third.
But Walla Walla's bats then erupted, taking a one-run lead in the fourth, four in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
Both teams had four errors in the game.
On Saturday, a four-run fourth inning keyed Walla Walla's 7-6 win over Pasco.
The Griz added two more runs in the fifth for a 6-1 lead over the Riverdogs, and one more in the seventh as Pasco rallied with two sixth-inning runs and three in the bottom of the seventh, but Jordan Ocanaz closed out the win for Walla Walla.
In Sunday's finale, the Griz plated six first-inning runs, added two more in the second, and ended the game early with two more in the fourth.
Mount Spokane committed 11 errors in its second loss of the tournament to the Griz.
Ryan Hoerner earned the win on the mound for Walla, going three innings of two-hit ball, with Howard finishing off the final two innings.
The Griz, now 7-4 on the season, have home-and-away twin bills with Othello this week, going there on Tuesday and hosting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Murr Field.
Walla Walla is also hosting the Griz Tournament Friday through Sunday at Murr Field.