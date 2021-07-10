PENDLETON — The Walla Walla Griz dropped a pair of American Legion baseball games to the Pepsi Diamondjaxx here on Saturday, July 10.
The Griz fell 11-7 and 9-7.
In the 11-7 loss, Walla Walla opened scoring with a second-inning score, and added two more in the third for a 3-0 lead.
The Diamondjaxx plated a run in the bottom of the third, which the Griz answered in the fourth to make it 4-1.
Pepsi then scored two fourth-inning runs, five in the fifth and three inithe sixth to make it 11-4.
The Griz scored twice in the sixth and one in the top of the seventh but couldn't catch up.
In the 9-7 defeat, the Griz once again scored first in the top of the first, only to e answered by the Diamondjaxx in the bottom of the first to make it 1-all.
Walla Walla regained the lead with a solo run in the third, and added another in the fourth.
Pepsi then scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-all, and answered the Griz's two-run fifth with six to take the lead at 9-5.
Walla Walla then scored twice in the top of the sixth but again couldn't cach up to Pepsi.