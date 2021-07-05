The Walla Walla Griz claimed a consolation victory Monday afternoon, July 5, during the final session of its annual Class A American Legion summer baseball tournament at Murr Sports Park.
Walla Walla got three hits and an equal number of runs batted in from Sheldon Coburn — and five-and-two-thirds innings and 10 strikeouts out of starting pitcher Noah Perez — in a 7-5 victory over Rainier Elite.
"We got a solid pitching performance out of Noah Perez and Sheldon had a solid day at the plate," Walla Walla coach Matt Triebwasser said. "Sheldon hit the ball to all fields."
Coburn's first productive swing occurred in the first inning - a two-run single to right field. Tevvis Howard added a sacrifice fly and the final run of the inning crossed on an error.
"We capitalized on a couple of mistakes," Triebwasser said. "We tried to take the extra base and capitalized on certain situations."
Rainier Elite scored twice in the home first and added three tallies in the third to take a 5-4 edge.
The Griz took control with three runs in the fifth inning. Amari Torres stroked a two-RBI single to left and Coburn capped the frame with a run-scoring base knock.
"We got lots of good, timely hitting," Triebwasser said. "We took bases when we needed them, then moved people around."
Draeden Queen tossed the final inning-and-a-third to notch the save.
In the championship game of the four-team tournament, the Washington Rush defeated the River City Athletics, 9-7.
Walla Walla hosts Prosser Wednesday at 3 p.m.