BC-FBC--T25-AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (50) 11-0 1537 1

2. Ohio St. (9) 11-0 1486 2

3. Clemson (3) 11-0 1440 3

4. Georgia 10-1 1347 4

5. Alabama 10-1 1283 5

6. Utah 10-1 1231 7

7. Oklahoma 10-1 1189 8

8. Florida 9-2 1058 10

9. Minnesota 10-1 996 11

10. Michigan 9-2 913 12

11. Baylor 10-1 910 13

12. Penn St. 9-2 903 9

13. Wisconsin 9-2 791 14

14. Oregon 9-2 784 6

15. Notre Dame 9-2 701 15

16. Auburn 8-3 635 16

17. Memphis 10-1 535 18

18. Cincinnati 10-1 518 17

19. Iowa 8-3 510 19

20. Boise St. 10-1 410 20

21. Oklahoma St. 8-3 266 22

22. Appalachian St. 10-1 206 23

23. Virginia Tech 8-3 147 25

24. Navy 8-2 99 NR

25. Southern Cal 8-4 79 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona St. 4, North Dakota St. 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. LSU (52) 11-0 1561 1

2. Ohio State (7) 11-0 1510 2

3. Clemson (4) 11-0 1464 3

4. Georgia 10-1 1351 4

5. Alabama 10-1 1325 5

6. Utah 10-1 1252 8

7. Oklahoma 10-1 1223 7

8. Florida 9-2 1074 10

9. Minnesota 10-1 1014 11

10. Baylor 10-1 924 13

11. Michigan 9-2 893 12

12. Penn State 9-2 857 9

13. Oregon 9-2 816 6

14. Wisconsin 9-2 799 14

15. Notre Dame 9-2 737 15

16. Auburn 8-3 652 16

17. Cincinnati 10-1 535 17

18. Memphis 10-1 528 18

19. Boise State 10-1 493 19

20. Iowa 8-3 434 20

21. Oklahoma State 8-3 256 23

22. Appalachian State 10-1 232 22

23. Virginia Tech 8-3 123 —

24. Navy 8-2 110 —

25. Southern California 8-4 75 —

Others receiving votes: Air Force 74; Iowa State 55; Virginia 32; Texas A&M 26; UL Lafayette 18; Southern Methodist 18; Wake Forest 5; San Diego State 4; Indiana 2; Hawaii 2; Temple 1.