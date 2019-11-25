BC-FBC--T25-AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. LSU (50) 11-0 1537 1
2. Ohio St. (9) 11-0 1486 2
3. Clemson (3) 11-0 1440 3
4. Georgia 10-1 1347 4
5. Alabama 10-1 1283 5
6. Utah 10-1 1231 7
7. Oklahoma 10-1 1189 8
8. Florida 9-2 1058 10
9. Minnesota 10-1 996 11
10. Michigan 9-2 913 12
11. Baylor 10-1 910 13
12. Penn St. 9-2 903 9
13. Wisconsin 9-2 791 14
14. Oregon 9-2 784 6
15. Notre Dame 9-2 701 15
16. Auburn 8-3 635 16
17. Memphis 10-1 535 18
18. Cincinnati 10-1 518 17
19. Iowa 8-3 510 19
20. Boise St. 10-1 410 20
21. Oklahoma St. 8-3 266 22
22. Appalachian St. 10-1 206 23
23. Virginia Tech 8-3 147 25
24. Navy 8-2 99 NR
25. Southern Cal 8-4 79 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona St. 4, North Dakota St. 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (52) 11-0 1561 1
2. Ohio State (7) 11-0 1510 2
3. Clemson (4) 11-0 1464 3
4. Georgia 10-1 1351 4
5. Alabama 10-1 1325 5
6. Utah 10-1 1252 8
7. Oklahoma 10-1 1223 7
8. Florida 9-2 1074 10
9. Minnesota 10-1 1014 11
10. Baylor 10-1 924 13
11. Michigan 9-2 893 12
12. Penn State 9-2 857 9
13. Oregon 9-2 816 6
14. Wisconsin 9-2 799 14
15. Notre Dame 9-2 737 15
16. Auburn 8-3 652 16
17. Cincinnati 10-1 535 17
18. Memphis 10-1 528 18
19. Boise State 10-1 493 19
20. Iowa 8-3 434 20
21. Oklahoma State 8-3 256 23
22. Appalachian State 10-1 232 22
23. Virginia Tech 8-3 123 —
24. Navy 8-2 110 —
25. Southern California 8-4 75 —
Others receiving votes: Air Force 74; Iowa State 55; Virginia 32; Texas A&M 26; UL Lafayette 18; Southern Methodist 18; Wake Forest 5; San Diego State 4; Indiana 2; Hawaii 2; Temple 1.