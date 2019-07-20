The Walla Walla Bruins kicked their American Legion baseball district tournament off with a decisive win over the Richland Knights, 10-2, here on Friday at Warrior Field in Walla Walla Community College.

The Bruins jumped out on the Knights early on by putting up four runs in the first.

Joe Terry got things started off for Walla Walla, driving in Ethan Zehner with a blooper to right field that dropped in between the right fielder and second baseman.

Ian Kopf then doubled to left, bringing in Casey Swanson for the second Bruins run.

An Anthony Parish single advanced Kopf to third, and Kopf scored on an overthrow by the left fielder.

Hunter Polley then came up and doubled to center to score Zeke Palomo, who pinch ran for Parish, giving the Brunis a 4-0 lead to start off the game.

Swanson had a big day as he led the charge for the Bruins with a game-high four hits along with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Knights would get two runs back in the second inning to make the score 4-2, but the Bruins would quickly answer back in the top of the third with three more runs.

Polley scored on a wild pitch, Zehner hit an RBI single that scored Brady Knowles, and an RBI double from Swanson scored Dylan Fowler to push the score to 7-2.

The Bruins added three more insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings to put the game out of reach.

Kopf brought in Terry on an RBI single in the sixth, an RBI double to left by Swanson scored Zehner, and the final run of the game came on an RBI single from Bobby Holtzinger that scored Swanson.

Will Kytola was the winning pitcher in this one, going the full seven innings with five strikeouts as he gave up six hits without a walk.

“We played pretty good solid defense tonight,” Bruins coach Jason Parsons said. “That helped Will Kytola. Will was not his best starting off. He was having trouble finding his stuff, locating, struggled a little bit early, but as the game progressed he started to get better and better to the Will we’re accustomed to seeing.

“Offensively, we did enough,” Parsons added. “We kind of got on them early and that helped keep them in a hole, but we did enough offensively to get the job done,”

Walla Walla Bruins 10, Richland Knights 2

Walla Walla4030012—10120

Richland0200000—262

Kytola and Parish; Krank, Hunneman (5) and Rodriguez

HR — none.

Hits — Walla Walla: Zehner, Swanson 4, Terry, Holtzinger 2, Kopf, Parish, Polley 2; Richland: Craig, Zohn, Ammerman 3, Howes.