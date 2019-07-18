RICHLAND — Three straight one-out singles by Sam Braunel, Jordan Zimmerman and Drew Worden gave the Walla Walla Griz a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning here on Wednesday.

But before they could add another run, the Hanford Flames had taken over their American Legion baseball clash with a pair in the bottom of the first and four more in the second.

In pursuit the rest of the day, the Griz fell short and ended up with an 11-5 loss.

Noah Braunel went 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot in the Walla Walla batting order, Sam Braunel went 1-for-2 with a pair of runs batted in, Jesse Berry was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Charlie Garza was 2-for-4.

Trailing 6-1 after the second inning, the Griz (12-14 record) battled to get back in the game.

Berry singled home Jordan Zimmerman with two outs in the top of the third.

The top of the fourth inning saw Noah Braunel add another run on his bases-loaded infield hit, scoring Garza, and then Sam Braunel was hit by a pitch to make it a 6-4 game.

But the Flames answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Walla Walla managed one more run in the top of the sixth when Nathaniel Window walked, took second as Javi Esparza was hit by a pitch, third on a fielders choice, and then scored on a Sam Braunel groundout to get them within 10-5.

Only, the Flames came back to tally another run of their own in the bottom of the sixth.

Flames 11, Griz 5

Walla Walla1012010—5124

Hanford240401x—11150

S. Braunel, Mata (5) and Berry. Seabaugh, Foster (6) and Johnson.

HR — none.

Hits — WW: N. Braunel 3, Berry 2, Garza 2, S. Braunel, Zimmerman, Worden, Norris, Fones. Han: Matthews 3, Shupe 3, Seabaugh 2, Mosely 2, Harris 2, Johnson, Hendricks, Foster.