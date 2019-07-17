WEST RICHLAND — One day after sweeping a pair of games from Hanford in Walla Walla to nail down second place and the home-field advantage for the first two days of the district tournament, the Walla Walla Bruins fell flat here Tuesday at Hanford High School.

With nothing more than pride at stake for either team, the Flames raced to an 11-1 Central Washington American Legion League victory over the Bruins in the final regular-season game of the season.

The Bruins, who had defeated the Flames 8-2 and 8-5 in a Southern Division doubleheader Monday at Warriors Field on the Walla Walla Community College campus, finished 33-15 overall and 13-5 in league play.

Monday’s sweep assured Walla Walla of second place in the Southern Division and the opportunity to host district tournament play Friday and Saturday at WWCC. The Bruins will be joined by teams that finished third and fourth in the league’s Northern Division.

Hanford, meanwhile, as the No. 3 team from the South, will compete in a similar district format at the site of the second-place team from the North.

The South champion Kennewick Phantoms and North winner West Valley have already claimed tickets to the Class AA state Legion tournament. They will square off Sunday to decide seeding to the state tourney.

“We were a little low energy and low effort,” Bruins coach Jason Parsons said of his team’s performance here Tuesday. “I think a lot of it stems from us already knowing our seeding spot for the district tournament. Things were pretty well sown up for us.”

The Bruins managed just five hits in the game and were guilty of four errors. They scored their lone run in the second inning when Ryan Chase doubled and scored on Hanford’s lone error of the game.

“We had a number of other chances to score,” Parsons said. “But we could not pull together with two outs.”

Jacob Rose started on the mound for Walla Walla and yielded five runs in his four innings of work. Dylan Fowler was touched for four runs in the fifth and Hunter Polley came on in the sixth and served up a game-ending base hit the Flames’ Ethan Johnson.

“Jacob did a pretty decent job,” Parsons said of Rose, who was charged with the defeat. “We wanted to make sure to continue to give him some innings, give him some additional time on the bump.

“We didn’t go with our traditional starters,” he added. “We used some kids who hadn’t thrown for some days.”

Tristen Mackley led the Flames with a single to lead off the game, a two-run single in the second inning and an RBI double in the fifth. He scored twice.

Micah Drussel added an RBI double in the third inning and singled and scored in the sixth for Hanford.

Walla Walla will play its first district game Friday at approximately 7 p.m. against the winner of a 4 p.m. game between the North’s third and fourth seeds.

“We still don’t know who all the teams will be,” Parsons said. “The league still has some makeup games to be played.”

Flames 11, Bruins 1

Walla Walla010000—154

Hanford041042—1191

Rose, Fowler (4), Polley (5) and Chase; Carlson, McMurdo (6) and Young.

Hits — WW: Zehner, Knowles, Holtzinger, Chase, Palomo; Hanford: Mackley 3, Shupe, Hunter, Drussel 2, Matthews, Johnson.