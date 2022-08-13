Jeff Neher, 32, of Walla Walla, who has won each of the last four All-City Golf Tournament championship titles, cherishes the support he’s had from friends and family along the way.
“Hands down, it’s the relationships I’ve made playing this sport,” he said when asked what he loves most about golf. “I think the best part about the All-City tournament is that I grew up playing Vets — and then I’ve also been playing Walla Walla Country Club — and I’ve learned so much playing with all sorts of people there.
“And I’ve made a lot of great friendships.”
Otherwise, golf can be a lonely sport.
So said superstar Tiger Woods on the PGA’s official website following a particularly disastrous performance in 2015.
“This is a lonely sport,” Woods said. “The manager is not going to come in and bring the righty or bring the lefty. You’ve just got to play through it. And that’s one of the hardest things about the game of golf — and it’s also one of the best things about the game of golf.”
Neher, and most other golfers, would understand.
In Walla Walla, a tournament like the 73rd annual All-City Championship last weekend, Aug. 6-7, has more than 100 players.
Yet all of them were on their own, some with more than a dozen different clubs, determining how to best negotiate their tiny golf ball into each of the little holes from hundreds of yards out in as few strokes as possible.
As Wood put it: “When you’re on, no one is going to slow you down; when you’re off, no one is going to pick you up, either. It’s one of those sports that’s tough.”
That’s why Neher appreciates all the help he’s gotten over the years.
In addition to his friends, family has been especially supportive.
As a kid, Neher tagged along when his father, Bob, played with his buddies each Wednesday.
Family remains important.
A competitive golfer the last 18 years, Neher has honed a number of skills — strong iron play especially has been good at setting up his short game — but having family on hand at tournaments really might be his secret weapon.
“I’ve mentioned a lot of friends, but, truly, I can’t say enough about the support from my family,” he said.
The Nehers have long held a tight bond.
Bob and his wife, Corina, established Clay in Motion, a pottery studio in 1981 on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
Jeff remains a co-owner.
He grew up tagging along on Bob’s weekly golf outings following work, and now they out there for him.
“My wife (Maddy) is out there at the tournaments, and so are my parents — and so was my grandfather (Dick),” Neher said. “I truly wouldn’t be about to do this without them.
“They mean everything to me.”
Otherwise, frustration is very much a part of golf.
Asked to think of the key to his success at the All-City Championship these last four years, Neher said he’s had to learn from his mistakes and try to get better at each tournament.
Thinking back to his days at Wa-Hi, Neher laughed that he was “the 13th man on the 12-man team.”
But longtime coach Jim Smith, who passed away in 2014, kept him on the team.
Neher remains grateful.
Since his rough beginnings, he has gotten better and better.
In addition to four straight victories at the annual All-City Championship, he has been a four-time Walla Walla Country Club Champion.
He was also the 2011 Veterans Memorial Golf Course Club Champion, the 2018 Wildhorse Am Champion and the 2019 Wine Valley Club Champion.
Prior to his first victory at the All-City tournament in 2019, he had settled for second place four times.
Despite coming close, but falling short, year and year, Neher kept at it.
“Golf is a unique sport in that you lose more than you win — even the best lose a lot more than they win,” Neher said. “You have to have this mindset that your going to keep coming back, keep competing.”
Neher hopes he can help the next generations of golfers.
He was credited, along with Bill Fleenor, for the return of the junior division to the All-City tournament the last two years.
Neher also volunteered to coach kids at Divots when the indoor golf simulator opened in 2020 on West Main Street in Walla Walla.
Though golf can be lonely, Neher doesn’t want kids to miss out on what can also be a great experience.
“(It’s) hard to put into words what golf and what the Walla Walla golf community means to me, but, truly, every single person that I’ve come across has impacted me and helped shape me into the man/golfer that I am today,” Neher said. “Golf can truly teach a person so much, I hope next time anyone of us tees up the ball and hits that last putt in the hole, win or lose, we can sit down with our playing partners and share a few laughs and stories with each other — and maybe a beverage or two.”
