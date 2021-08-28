The return of a normal fall sports season!
Well, kind of.
Athletics around the Walla Walla Valley resumed last week, as Oregon schools and Walla Walla University and Walla Walla Walla Community College took to soccer fields and volleyball courts.
Last fall, local athletics were silent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All sports seasons were then crammed into about a four-month span last spring, with many of those shortened seasons altered by COVID.
This week, Washington schools join those already underway as student-athletes return to football and soccer fields, volleyball courts, cross country courses, swimming pools and, in the case of Walla Walla High School, slowpitch softball fields.
And for the most part, competitions will be played as they were two years ago.
Now, masks will not be required for athletes while actively practicing or competing.
Those not actively participating are required to wear masks.
Spectators at indoor events will also have to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Oregon and Washington have differing regulations by state, with Oregon now requiring masks to be worn outside, and college and prep leagues also vary on their rules.
When asked about how College Place High is operating events, athletic director Kenneth James pointed to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) regulations last updated on Aug. 11.
"We're going to follow that," James said.
Some game day details are still being worked out, but fans will be in the stands on Friday night when McLoughlin High's Pioneers go to College Place for their season-opening football game.
Last spring, each player was allotted two or three tickets for family and friends to attend games. This fall, capacity limitations are lifted.
"It'll be nice to open up and enjoy football games," James said. "Fans should be able to come out and have a good experience."
There will be concessions at the outdoor stadium, but not at indoor events such as volleyball matches.
It'll be much the same for Mac-Hi home games, Pioneer AD Chris Meliah said, except that masks are required for spectators at outdoor as well as indoor events.
At WWCC, the masking situation is about the same, though travel is not restricted this season.
Last spring, schools in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) competed without overnight stays.
Masks while on the buses will be required, but teams can stay overnight on the road with a full NWAC schedule slated.
"NWAC rules are not quite as strict as our school rules overall, although they are pretty close," Reinland said via email.
Consequences for missing nWAC competitions due to COVID-19 is harsher, as games will not be re-scheduled this season.
"If a game gets cancelled because of COVID, it will not be made up," Reinland said. "Whoever has COVID will have to forfeit the game, so that will be a problem causer. NWAC restrictions are a bit lighter for those who are vaccinated vs. those who are not."
Despite the continuing regulation changes due to COVID, student-athletes are eager to be competing again.
Take Touchet's football team as an example. New Indians head coach Johnny Brown has a larger-than-usual turnout, and may add more players as the school year begins.
"We're really inexperienced, but we've got a lot of kids, 24, on the roster," Brown said. "That's more than they've had in quite a while out here."
Brown takes over the Indians' helm after assisting Travis Dodd last season. Dodd is assisting Brown this season.
Touchet has six seniors — two returning from last season — on the roster, and another seven juniors.
"We're still learning how to play football, but once they get it down we've got the talent," Brown said. "I think we've got tons of potential, it'll be up to us as coaches to show them how to play football. Half the team, this is their first real year.
"We're still learning what our offense and defense is, but once they learn the ropes I think we'll be pretty good."
Weston-McEwen's volleyball team returns from a 10-5 outing last spring, and the TigerScots finished third at the Oregon 1A/2A state tournament. They hosted a jamboree on Thursday, and traveled to Grant Union for a tournament on Saturday.
"All our athletes have shown great improvement from last spring," W-M coach Shawn White said. "I am excited about both the strength of our defense and our serving and the growth of our offense."
He expects the Blue Mountain Conference to "be very competitive again this year, and have a tremendous amount of parity. We expect to be very competitive in the league and the state.
"We should be competitive with anyone play," he said.
Many schools now have streaming services of their games available on their individual websites, with Two Hearts Communications assisting with that technology.
Two Hearts donated equipment necessary to live-video stream contests to go with radio play-by play.
This fall, Wa-Hi football games return to KGDC AM-1320/FM-92.9, with Jason Postlewait calling all the action.
When there is a conflict with the Blue Devils and Seattle Mariners games, which also air on KGDC, the Mariners games will be delayed.
College Place's football games, called by Paul Jessup, returns to KGDC2, FM-102.3.
One change to the lineup will be DeSales football broadcasts. Roy Elia returns to call play-by-play, but will now by on KHSS2, FM-94.1, a new classical music station Two Hearts started last fall.
On KHSS, FM-100.7, which previously carried Irish games, Two Hearts is airing Tri-Cities Prep football game broadcasts, as the signal covers the Tri-Cities area as well.
"There will be several nights in the school year ahead where we will be broadcasting four different schools simultaneously — from the same facility," Two Hearts' Rod Fazzari said. "I am not certain of this, but I believe we are the only radio broadcaster in the country that can make that claim.
"We will also be live-streaming (audio) all four schools online (at website www.kgdcradio.com) for our listeners across the country, and across the globe," he said. "Grandparents and cousins in different parts of the country tune in. Members of our armed forces serving overseas listen in, as well as local fans who vacation over there.
"Two years ago, one local family listened to a basketball game in Greece one night, and another basketball game in Italy a few nights later," Fazzari said. "Pretty cool."
Another development this fall is the announcement by Walla Walla Public Schools that all home athletic events, as well as drama productions, will be free to attend in an effort to engage the community.
So whether in person, listening on the radio, or live streaming online, fall sports are back — and almost normal.