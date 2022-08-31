Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, AND WA691... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, AND WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...An increase in fire weather spread and activity will be possible as winds increase associated with a passing upper level shortwave. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&