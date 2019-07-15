It was rough from the get-go for the Walla Walla Bears as they found themselves in a hole early against the Spokane Expos in the championship game of the Bears Tournament at Borleske Stadium as they dropped a 15-0 decision.

The Expos jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Brock Sween scored the first run off of an error by Bears second baseman Adrian Roa.

The next run was scored by Noah Mayfield after a passed ball that got by catcher Heston Richmond, and the third run came on a fielder’s choice that scored Quinton Bunch.

The Bears looked to answer in the bottom half of the first, after Kyler Tiner got on base after being hit by the pitch, but the Expos got three straight outs after that.

The Expose put up four more runs in the third inning off two hits, a ground out that scored a run and another error by the Bears.

The Bears struggled to find any holes in the defense, as they were only able to muster three hits in the ballgame. Kobe Morris had two hits and Heston Richmond had one.

After scoring one more run in the fourth to push the lead to 8-0, the Expos added seven more insurance runs in the top of the fifth on four hits, including a two-RBI double with two outs from Payton Benson that scored Mayfield and Bunch to make it 14-0, and Benson later scored the 15th run after Devon Johnson grounded out to Kyren Morris.

The Bears were unable to come up with six runs in the bottom half of the inning, and the game ended after five innings due to the 10 run rule.

The Expos had it going at the plate with 15 runs on 10 hits, as well as on the mound, as Justin Bates pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up three hits and striking out three batters.

“That team is really good,” Bears coach Alex Behrman said. “The Expos swung it better than any team in this tournament for sure. They had a pitcher topping 86 miles per hour, so we don’t see that very often. We probably see closer to 82 miles per hour.

“Our guys didn’t do a bad job offensively,” he said, “but they really stepped on our throats after they took three runs off our opener, and then we put our long guy in and they took four runs off him in the second, so it just wasn’t working out. They really got after us today.

“We’re just trying to get better, just trying to see how good these guys can get,” Behrman added. “In general, over the summer I’m trying to let these guys try new things and find out new things about themselves and find out what they can do.”

The Bears end the tournament 4-1 and finished in second place. They are scheduled to host the Pullman Patriots for a twin bill at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walla Walla Community College’s Warrior Field.

Expos 15, Bears 0

Spokane30417—15102

Walla Walla00000—032

Bates and Sween; Oliver, Ko. Morris (2), Golden (5), Walters (5) and Richmond

HRs — none.

Hits — Spo: Sween, Mayfield 2, Bunch 3, Reed, Benson, Johnson, Wessels. WW: Ko. Morris 2, Richmond.