Walla Walla native Kenneth Rooks' unbelievable 3,000-meter steeplechase victory last week at the U.S. Outdoor Championships shocked himself as much as everybody else at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field or watching on TV.
The 2018 College Place High School grad had fallen during the second of eight laps while trying to clear a barrier amid a cluster of competitors but then gradually inched his way back into the race before sprinting past the leaders in a wild finish.
"I think I ran the last 100 meters with my mouth just gaping wide open, partially because I was tired and I was trying to breathe, but at the same time, I was shocked or amazed that I was actually going to win this race," Rooks said. "I wouldn't have expected after I fell, to be able to come back and do that.
"I still feel that high right now (on Thursday). Immediately after the race, I was on such a high that I had a hard time speaking."
Victory at the USATF Championships came only a month after Rooks won the NCAA steeplechase title for Brigham Young University.
Now having qualified for the World Championships, Aug. 19-27, in Central Europe (Budapest, Hungary), Rooks is far from done for 2023.
The upcoming school year will be his fourth at BYU and will include another nine months of athletic competitions: cross country in the fall, indoor track over winter, outdoor track at spring.
"It'd be nice to take a break," Rooks said. "This has been a long season, but that's part of the reason why we're having this week afterwards to just rest and recuperate, take care of my body — also just take everything in with all the excitement.
"I still feel like I am taking things in a little bit."
In the meantime, Rooks resumes a weekly training regimen that adds up to him running 60-75 miles while doing other workout routines over the course of six days.
The BYU cross country season gets going when school starts in September, though Rooks sees the first month as an opportunity for him to heal before he resumes competing in long-distance races.
"At some point after World Championships is done then I'll be able to take a week break, in which case I'll be able to not run for a week," he said. "But I haven't had that luxury yet."
***
Success in athletic competition is nothing new to Rooks.
While at College Place, he won two state cross country titles (2015, 2017), and in between, a state 1,600-meter title on the track.
The month preceding his NCAA steeplechase title win this year had Rooks rewriting BYU and national record books, not to mention beating Olympian Hillary Bor, at the Sound Running Track Fest in Los Angeles.
"It felt like I won a national championship in some ways," Rooks said. "It wasn't a national championship, but it helped me have confidence that I can run with anybody.
"I knew that there were some really good guys in college that I was going to be running against at the NCAA championship, and to be able to execute and go out there and get the win that was pretty special. It's been surreal this year just with everything."
Rooks credits his success to the support he has received from coaches and teammates as well as the optimism that he can accomplish anything, but he places prominence on religion.
Collegiate athletics were put on hold for two years so he could do full-time missionary service 2019-21 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rooks served in Africa (Kampala, Uganda) and Orem, Utah.
"My faith in Jesus Christ and my focus on Christ in my life helps me because Christ has gone through so much, and that helps me," Rooks said. "Following his teachings helps me deal with challenges in my life — and even like the challenges you may face with running. That's been a big key."
Now 23 years old at BYU with a major in Civil Engineering, Rooks is eligible for one more season of outdoor track.
Rooks said Ed Eyestone, the BYU Director of Track and Field and Head Men's Cross Country Coach, turned him into a steeplechaser.
"I remember my freshman year, he kind of pulled me in — this was before I'd even run any steeplechase races — and he said he thought that I could be an All-American steeplechaser someday," Rooks said. "I was initially a little bit apprehensive toward it, but I was also curious. I'm a curious person. I like to try new things."
Rooks wound up qualifying for the NCAAs in the steeplechase as a freshman, placing 11th. A year later, he finished sixth.
"I just took to it really well," Rooks said. "The two-mile in high school used to bore me because it's just laps around the track, but the barriers get to break it up. It's exciting, and the water jumps are fun. It all really helps me stay engaged.
"I really love the steeplechase now. It's just a credit to Coach Eyestone being like, 'I think you're going to be a really good steeplechaser.'"
***
Rooks was midway through his second lap of the 2023 U.S. men's steeplechase championship race last Saturday in Eugene when a timing miscue clearing one of the hurdles sent him tumbling to the track.
Just over two minutes had gone by with Rooks in a fast-moving pocket of 14 runners kicking their arms and legs, but in the blink of an eye, the Walla Walla native was alone in the rear, now about eight seconds off the lead.
"I was running behind Anthony Rotich, and he kind of lost his bearings on the hurdle," Rooks said. "He got his steps just off. He just stuttered super hard, and then he actually nearly stopped — or it felt like he stopped the way we were moving.
"I was right behind him, and because he stuttered hard, I had to kind of react so I didn't run into him. I lost track of where the hurdle was at. I'm actually really impressed people behind me didn't fall. I need to thank those guys for not stepping on me. That was impressive they were able to stay on their feet."
But almost as soon as Rooks had fallen, he was back up and determined to close in on the crowd of runners again.
Rooks said he has already prepared himself for a fall, so there was no reason to sulk — not with six laps remaining.
By the second to last lap, Rooks had worked himself back into the center of the pack.
"It was out of my control," he said. "I'm just paying attention to my surroundings. The most important thing is for me is to stay in the present. One lap at a time, just try to pay attention like, 'OK, well this is where I'm at in the race.'"
Only three off the lead at the final stretch, Rooks wound up blowing the field away.
His final time of 8:16.78 established a new BYU school record, beating the mark he had set at the Sound Running Track Fest by almost a full second.
"I was feeling pretty tired," he said. "I expected in some ways that I might hit a wall, because I had to expend some extra energy catching up. I got pretty tired in the back stretch. In my mind, I was like, 'Oh, am I going to hit the wall?' I don't know. I just kept going.
"I was in fourth place, but then we made it to the last water jump and I was able to swing outside. I had an amazing water jump. I was able to pass two guys on that water jump.
"Right before that last water jump, I was thinking, 'OK, I can actually get top three. I just got just got to get one guy.' And then he went over the water jump and I was able to pass two guys really quickly just with that one really good water jump. That just gave me a little burst of motivation, like 'OK, I'm in second now.'
"Then the crowd was roaring and screaming, and I had a really good last hurdle. The last 150 meters, I was able to really pull away in the end."
