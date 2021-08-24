Former longtime Walla Walla resident and Walla Walla High School coach Marda McClenny celebrated with fellow Spokane Lilacs, who were honored by the Inland Empire Softball Hall of Fame as Team of the Decade for the 1970s, on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The major league fastpitch team, part of the Pacific Northwest Softball League, was inducted by the IESHF during a banquet at Northside Eagles Lodge in Spokane.
"It was a very special night, not only being honored, but gathering again with teammates I have not seen in many, many years. For me, a dream come true for us to be together again," she said.
"Sadly, four of our teammates have passed, but I know they were there in spirit. My hope, is to now stay connected with all of them knowing life is short. And although none of us play softball anymore, there still are more memories to make."
A center fielder, McClenny played with the Lilacs from 1973-1978.
She was named 1973 Pacific Northwest Fast Pitch League Rookie of the Year in 1973.
She was also selected to various all-star teams in the many tournaments the Lilacs played in.
The real special ones, she said, were the Pacific Northwest Fastpitch regional tournaments all-star teams in 1974, 1975 and 1976.
"There were so many great times and moments playing with this team, it’s hard to narrow any particular ones. I so remember in one of our national tournaments we played Stratford, Connecticut, who at the time were the defending world champions. We did not win, but we competed. I was one of the few who got a hit against them. Also, the team from Vancouver, British Columbia, who played within our northwest league, were usually the Canadian national champions. It was always fun beating them," said McClenny.
"We were very successful as we won many tournaments and attended national tournaments," she said.
"Although the team does not exist any longer, it feels like our team, and teams all over this country from back in the day, set the bar for the level of play we are seeing now at the high school, college and Olympic levels," McClenny said.
Being at the Hall of Fame Induction felt like the last scene in the motion picture, “A League of Their Own,” "when all the players came together to celebrate their success in their own Hall of Fame. ... It was such a great reunion," she said.
"We all are a bit older and we certainly don’t move as fast as we use to. But the love of the game and our love and respect for each other made this an unforgettable event. We have promised each other to not let so much time pass before we unite again."
"Playing basketball and softball at such a high level has led me to friendships with many amazing and successful women. We all loved playing the game and striving to be the best we could be together. Life skills were learned while playing and transferred as tools we have used in living our lives away from sports."
Born in Tacoma, Washington, McClenny was 3 months old when adopted by Elmer and Hester McClenny. She grew up in Walla Walla and spent most of her adult life here.
Before graduating from Wa-Hi in 1970, McClenny played volleyball and basketball and ran track. She majored in physical education and was a four-year starting point guard on the women’s basketball team at Washington State University and graduated in 1974.
McClenny first taught and coached at Explorer Middle School in Mukilteo, Wash. Over those three years on the west side of the state, she watched first hand as Wa-Hi established itself as a statewide force with Wa-Hi Coach Charlotte Wirth at the helm.
McClenny and Wirth were inducted into the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on March 17, 2017, in Seattle.
Former U-B sports Editor Jim Buchan's comprehensive story about McClenny's accomplishments as a winning Wa-Hi basketball coach is viewable at ubne.ws/marda.
At Wa-Hi McClenny taught physical education and reading and worked with the special ed program.
Enacted in 1972, Title IX helped facilitate participation and support for young women in school athletics. It states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
It had a direct impact on women's sports at the high school level where McClenny coached basketball. And her Wa-Hi teams won state titles in 1979 and 1984.
"Many changes have taken place over the years in girls and women’s sports. There is certainly more equality due to the hard-fought efforts of Title IX. Programs for girls now start at a very young age. Opportunities to play on specialty teams now exist, which provide out-of-school competition and more experience in game play," McClenny said.
"College scholarships are now given on an equal basis with the men. Mode of travel is the same as the men. Facility accommodations are mostly the same. And I am sure much more. The women’s game of basketball has changed in that now we play with a smaller ball and there is a three-point line. These were not used when I played or coached.
McClenny left teaching and coaching and worked for Nelson Irrigation in the quality assurance department, where she retired after 30 years.
Now she's happily ensconced in a Portland-area home with her three horses and a dog.
"I have family and friends here that I love spending time with as well as riding my horses on the many beautiful trails and walking with my dog in the forest. Also, I still work out and enjoy an occasional float in my kayak exploring the many rivers and lakes close by," she said.
McClenny has connected with her maternal and paternal birth families and loves going to Port Angeles, Washington, to visit with newfound relations, including three sisters and two brothers.
"Although my birth father recently passed, we were able to spend time together creating some wonderful memories. Finding him sure explained a lot about me," she said.
Her family in Walla Walla includes sister-in-law Nancy McClenny-Walters and niece Jennifer McClenny.