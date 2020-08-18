One hundred and sixty-eight professional and amateur golfers teed off Monday here at Wine Valley Golf Club for the first round of the 2020 Northwest Open Invitational.
Matt Epstein, of Inglewood Golf Club, and Birk Nelson, of Oregon Whip Trainer, both led the pro rank with 6-under par 66s. They had a one-stroke lead over Gordon Corder, of Manito Golf & Country Club, and Loren Jeglum, of Clarkston Country Club, in third place.
One hundred and nine pros are in the mix, including Chris Issacson and Brady Sharp of Wine Valley Golf Club, as well as Terrance Parnell, of Walla Walla Country Club.
Issacson tied for 21st place with his 1-under 71, Sharp was tied for 42nd place with a 2-over 74, and Parnell was tied for 105th with an 87.
Wine Valley also had Tyler Daniels competing in the amateur field, and he shot a 1-over 73, tying for 18th place, five back of the lead.
Andrew Von Lossow, of Indian Canyon Golf Course, topped the amateurs with his 66, one ahead of Jordan Lee, of Tacoma Country and Golf Club, and Mason Koch, of Fairwood Golf & Country Club, together in second place.
Second round action began this morning.